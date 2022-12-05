Naomi Judd's family files notice to dismiss lawsuit over the country star's death records

The family of Naomi Judd filed a notice on Monday to voluntarily dismiss the lawsuit originally filed to keep the late country star's death records sealed.

In August, the Judd family filed a petition in Williamson County Chancery Court seeking to seal the report of the death investigation.

The petition said the records contained video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of Judd’s death. Releasing such details would inflict "significant trauma and irreparable harm" on the family, the petition said.

The order continued: "The release of these records would continue to cause the entire family pain for years to come."

In August, Larry Strickland and Judd’s two daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, filed for injunctive relief in Williamson County, Tennessee. They were granted a temporary court order to keep the records sealed.

Judd died at her home in Tennessee in April. The musician was 76.

Naomi's daughter, Ashley, previously revealed that her mother died by suicide, and the family said she was lost to "the disease of mental illness."

Wynonna Judd and her sister, Ashley, announced Naomi's death via a statement shared on social media.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy," the joint statement said. "We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

The notice filed on Monday said the family is now willing to have the lawsuit dismissed.

In part that is because the journalists who requested the police records are not requesting photographs of the deceased or body cam footage taken inside the home. The notice also said a state lawmaker is introducing a bill that would make death investigation records private where the death is not the result of a crime.

A judge must approve the voluntary dismissal.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.