'The Nanny' cast reunites for virtual table read of pilot episode during quarantine

The entire cast of the CBS sitcom "The Nanny" reunited on Monday for a virtual table read of the pilot episode that aired 27 years ago to entertain folks stuck in quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Fran Drescher, who starred in the show as Fran Fine for six seasons, kicked off the reading with a lengthy introduction of all the participants, including Charles Shaughnessy who played her Broadway producer and love interest Maxwell Sheffield; Lauren Lane, who played his business partner C.C. Babcock; Daniel Davis, who played the family butler Niles, and Renée Taylor, who played Drescher's TV mom Sylvia Fine.

All three of the show's now-grown-up child actors -- Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury and Madeline Zima -- also reprised their roles.

The pilot episode, which aired on Nov. 3, 1993, followed Fran Fine, a cosmetics salesperson who ends up landing a gig to be the nanny of Maxwell Sheffield's three children. The virtual table read included clips from the episode that aired.

At the end of the reading, Drescher plugged her cancer awareness organization Cancer Schmancer. She herself is a cancer survivor.

"The Nanny," which went off the air in 1999, is currently in development for a musical adaptation.

Drescher and co-creator Marc Jacobson are collaborating with “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” star Rachel Bloom to take the fashionable sitcom character to Broadway.