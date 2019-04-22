MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski, CNN's Alisyn Camerota suggest Dems need to do something after Mueller report

Two big-name cable news hosts on Monday appeared to be urging congressional Democrats to pursue impeachment after the release of a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report, with one calling it a “patriotic duty” to remove President Trump from office.

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski insisted Trump had “a lot to answer for” and questioned what Democrats should do next, as highlighted by NewsBusters.

“What do they do next to make sure that they tamp down the political but step up on the moral and also their, quite frankly, patriotic duty to step up for the country?” Brzezinski asked.

MSNBC contributor Adrienne Elrod responded, telling the “Morning Joe” co-host that Congress “does not have a choice” but to pursue investigations into the president that could lead to impeachment.

Meanwhile, CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota on Monday pushed back against CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, who predicted that impeachment would not happen “under any circumstances.”

“Well, I don’t know about that, Jeffrey. I mean, it feels like it’s gaining a little bit of momentum,” Camerota said.

“I think that the feeling is today… is that if you don't do something, if you're Congress and you don't do something, then you're saying that the president is above the law. You're saying that all this wrongdoing that has been exposed: well, for political reasons we just can't do anything.”