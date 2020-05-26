Motörhead calling on fans to recreate ‘Road Crew’ tribute videos, raise funds for struggling tour, venue crews

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Motörhead is putting out a call to action for all of their fans to band together by creating their own video versions of “(We Are) The Road Crew” all in a concerted effort to aid the Crew Nation global relief fund.

Live Nation has been raising money for touring and venue crews who have found it difficult to manage amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has locked out performers and music business professionals from earning a living. The metal group is allowing anyone inspired by their recent music video “(We Are) The Road Crew” to use their record to show their own support for those who have been affected by the industry work stoppage.

“The road crew are family to the artists they work alongside, and we want to make sure that our touring brothers and sisters are recognized, celebrated and helped by everyone,” the band told Fox News on Tuesday. “‘(We Are) The Road Crew’ is the perfect anthem, our video is a tribute to our family and we hope others use our anthem to spotlight their families too.”

The group, which was fronted by Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister until his death in 2015 at age 70, said they were inspired by the comraderies often found traveling from tour to tour adding that many industry personnel do span multiple genres.

“You may see these men and women on a metal tour one month and a country tour the next, and regardless of the genre, they work tirelessly to do their part in bringing the audience a seamless and enjoyable performance,” the band said. “We’re all in this together, we’re a global family."

In a press release on Tuesday, the band explains their initiative and hopes fans will get creative to show their appreciation for warriors of the road.

“Whether you're in a band or a fan, whether you're in London, Los Angeles or Lagos, wherever you are and whoever you are, create your own photo and video tributes, from 10-second homages to full-length productions, with ‘(We Are) The Road Crew’ reminding everyone how amazing these unsung heroes are,” the statement reads.

“Have fun, be loud and show road crews worldwide your appreciation for all that they do! And remember, every time the song gets streamed for the next year, Live Nation's Crew Nation charity receives the proceeds!”

Fans can download the universal crew anthem kit which contains the remastered .mp3 and .wav file of “(We Are) The Roadcrew.” From there, fans can share their tributes with the world via social media using the hashtag #WeAreTheRoadCrew and “in the process encouraging others to cut loose and do the same!”