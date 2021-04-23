'Mortal Kombat' star Lewis Tan talks movie's insane stunts: 'So many different crazy action scenes'

"Mortal Kombat" star Lewis Tan was blown away by some of the intense stunts he had to do for the action movie.

The actor, who plays Cole Young, told Fox News while promoting the film, "There are so many different crazy action scenes in this film... I could go on forever about them."

But there was one moment in particular that took his breath away. Tan had to come back for reshoots for some wirework after quarantining during the pandemic.

"I got to set and they were like, 'OK, you're good, right?' So put on [this] harness and we're going to show you [a] wire stunt and you're going to lie on the floor here and then you're going to fly forty feet this way into the dirt on the floor," he recalled.

"You're dizzy, you're delirious about being out in the real world for the first time and immediately I'm launched on this thing," Tan joked.

The Chinese-British actor, who is also an accomplished martial artist, admitted he felt the pressure of being part of a film inspired by a blockbuster video game franchise with a strong fandom.

"There's a long legacy that goes along with playing in a movie of this caliber that you can't really live it down," he explained. "And that was something that I recognized when I first signed on. It was also something that made me feel cautious about taking the project because you want to make sure that it's done right. We worked with incredible, talented people in this film, from the director to all of the cast members to some amazing martial artists in this movie. It made me proud to be a part of it. And hopefully, we did it justice."

Mehcad Brooks, who plays Jax, told Fox News getting to be part of this fantasy world was a dream.

"This is crazy," he said. "Here I am fighting Sub-Zero. This is crazy. I used to dress up like Scorpion for Halloween.... it's something that we've taken onto our shoulders and I think we're going to carry the fandom into a new era at a new level with this [movie]."

"Mortal Kombat" is currently in theaters and available on HBO Max.

FOX's Ashley Dvorkin contributed to this report.