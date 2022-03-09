'Mork & Mindy' star Conrad Janis dead at 94

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conrad Janis, most known for his role on "Mork & Mindy" and who was also a successful jazz trombonist, has died at the age of 94, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Janis died on March 1, his business manager, Dean A. Avedon, told Fox News Digital. The actor was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, on Feb. 28, and died at the hospital, Avedon said.

Janis was surrounded by friends at the time of his death.

"He was beloved," Avedon told Fox News Digital.

JOHNNY BROWN, ‘GOOD TIMES’ ACTOR, DEAD AT 84

"He was a client of mine for over 35 years, and he became a very close friend," the business manager added. "He's going to be missed."

Janis was born on Feb. 11, 1928. His parents, Sidney and Harriet Janis, were famed art collectors residing in Manhattan. Janis started his acting career at a young age and appeared in "Junior Miss" at the age of 13.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The actor's career took off in the 1960s. He appeared in shows such as "The Untouchables," "Stoney Burke," "Get Smart" and "My Favorite Martian."

In the 1970s, Janis appeared in "Baretta," "Happy Days" "Police Story," "The Jeffersons" and "Laverne & Shirley."

His most notable role came in 1978 when he starred as Fred McConnell in "Mork & Mindy."

Janis also appeared on Broadway in 12 shows. He starred in "A Visit to a Small Planet" in 1957 and a revival of "The Front Page."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Janis is survived by his brother; two children from his first marriage, Christopher and Carin Janis; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.