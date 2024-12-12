Morgan Wallen wins Billboard Music Awards top country nod, thanks fans for giving him a ‘chance’

Morgan Wallen is thankful to his fans following his big win at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards.

The country music star won four awards at the award show, which aired Thursday on FOX, including top country artist, top male artist, top country male artist and top collaboration, for his song "I Had Some Help," with Post Malone.

During his acceptance speech, which appeared to be pre-recorded, Wallen expressed how grateful he is to his fans for always giving his music a "chance."

"I just wanted to say thank you guys for everyone who's supported me along my journey and, as always, most importantly, thank you to my fans," he said. "You guys have just given me so much freedom to make music that I want to make."

He continued, "Whether it's a song that sounds similar to something I've put out in the past or whether it's something that is completely different, you guys have always just given, at least given it a chance, and that's all I can ask for, and I just want to say thank you guys for being that way with my music. I hope I can come back next year and accept some more, but for now, I really appreciate it. God bless you."

Wallen was up for 15 awards in 13 different categories after taking home 11 awards at last year's award show.

Prior to the award show airing, Wallen pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment in a courtroom on Thursday afternoon, according to Fox 17 . The charges are in connection to an incident in April in which Wallen threw a chair off the sixth-floor bar owned by Eric Church, Chief's, in Nashville, Tennessee.

He was originally charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, and three counts of felony reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, but his charges were reduced to misdemeanors during a hearing on Tuesday.

Judge Cynthia Chappell sentenced Wallen to seven days at a DUI education center and two years of supervised probation.

"Earlier today (12/12/24), Morgan Wallen appeared in Davidson County Circuit Court with Judge Cynthia Chappell presiding where he entered a conditional plea pursuant to Tennessee’s Diversion Statute that does not result in a conviction," Wallen's lawyer, Worrick Robinson, said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

"The plea agreement with the Office of the District Attorney requires Mr. Wallen to spend 7 days at a DUI Education Center, be on probation for 2 years – one year for each of the misdemeanor charges for reckless endangerment – pay a $350 fine and court fees. Upon the successful completion of his probation, the charges will be eligible for dismissal and expungement.

"Mr. Wallen has cooperated fully with authorities throughout these last eight months, directly communicating and apologizing to all involved. Mr. Wallen remains committed to making a positive impact through his music and foundation."

