Morgan Wallen partners with Make-A-Wish foundation after Nashville bar arrest

Morgan Wallen made one Mississippi child battling cancer a very happy girl on Saturday.

The embattled country singer and his foundation partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to grant Jayla Hibbler, 12, the chance to meet her favorite artist.

Jayla completed both her chemo and radiation treatments on Monday and Wednesday of last week, respectively.

According to an Instagram post shared by the Morgan Wallen Foundation, Jayla got to see Wallen on his "One Night At A Time" tour stop in Oxford. She was given "custom boots and an outfit" as well.

Local Mississippi outlet WDAM-TV reported that Jayla was surprised to learn her wish had been granted, walking into a clothing store expecting to go shopping last Thursday morning. She was instead greeted by Make-A-Wish Mississippi, who told her she'd be meeting Wallen that weekend.

Jayla has stage 4 Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma, according to the outlet.

Wallen's foundation's partnership with Make-A-Wish comes just over two weeks after the country star allegedly threw a chair off the roof of a Nashville, Tennessee, bar. He was arrested on April 7 and charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

His attorney, Worrick Robinson, confirmed the charges to Fox News Digital, adding that the singer had been arrested at 10:53 p.m. and was "cooperating fully with authorities."

On the eve of his Oxford concert, the "Last Night" singer broke his silence regarding the arrest, writing, "I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility."

He continued, "I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change."

Wallen's concert took place at Ole Miss on Saturday, despite inclement weather.

Once the concert started, Wallen continued to make fun of his recent circumstances, telling a story about how his rowdiness nearly got him kicked off his high school baseball team, before playing the song "'98 Braves." He joked that he was still "a little rowdy" now.