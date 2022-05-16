Morgan Wallen wins big at Billboard Music Awards following n-word controversy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Morgan Wallen took home the award for top country male artist at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

"I got the best d--- fans," Wallen said during his acceptance speech. "Thank you to my momma for being my date tonight. I wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you to the Billboards for inviting me here," he said.

Wallen went on to thank his family, friends and his son, Indigo, for inspiration.

MORGAN WALLEN COMPLETES $500K PLEDGE TO BLACK-LED GROUPS FOLLOWING HIS RACIAL SLUR SCANDAL

Although this was the country music star's first awards show since a video surfaced of him using the n-word, Wallen did not mention the controversy.

Besides taking home a top award, the "Sand in my Boots" singer performed two of his hit songs. Wallen chose to sing "Don't Think Jesus" and "Wasted on You."

Wallen was not invited to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards despite being nominated for three accolades.

Travis Scott also performed at the awards show following the deaths of 12 people at his Astroworld festival in November. Billboard Music Awards host Sean "Diddy" Combs addressed both scandals ahead of the show.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"People make mistakes," he said in an interview with Billboard. "Now we’re moving on with love and respect for everybody that was hurt or affected. It’s time to forgive."

"To have Morgan and Travis be able to come back and touch the stage again with the mindset of getting a second chance at life," he continued. "Everybody in the room is getting a second chance at life, you know, because we’re back inside with no masks on. We need love and I’m excited about celebrating that."

Wallen received backlash online and in the country music industry. Even though he was nominated for multiple Academy of Country Music Awards, Wallen was not included in the ceremony in any capacity. He was also dropped by his record label and his music was banned from iHeartRadio.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wallen opened up about the video and his choice to use a racial slur months after the video surfaced in an interview with Michael Strahan.