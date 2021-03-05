'Moonshiners' star Lance Waldroup dead at 30

Lance Waldroup, an early star of Discovery's "Moonshiners," has died. He was 30.

The TV star, whose born name was Lance Colby Waldroup, died on Feb. 25 at his residence in Robbinsville, North Carolina, according to an obituary.

The Discovery TV show also reacted to the news in a statement shared on its official Facebook page.

"We are saddened to hear about the loss of Lance Waldroup. An adventurous distiller who was featured alongside his father throughout the early seasons of Moonshiners, Lance was always looking to take his flavorful recipes of ‘shine to new heights," the statement reads. "He will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time."

EDDIE VAN HALEN REMEMBERED BY SON WOLFGANG AS HE CELEBRATES FIRST NO. 1 SONG: ‘I WISH POP WAS HERE TO SEE IT’

A cause of death has not been given. A GoFundMe campaign set up for Waldroup's family says the family is "devastated" over his passing, calling it "unexpected."

"Lance had such a kind loving soul and was always there for others in need," a statement on the webpage reads.

A memorial service is scheduled to take place on Saturday March 6 in Robbinsville, N.C.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Waldroup is known for starring in six seasons of "Moonshiners" with his father, Jeff. He helped share the trade of distilling moonshine as well as absinthe and scotch.

An obituary for the former Discovery star notes that he was preceded in death by his sister, Lindsey Waldroup, and his brother, Lamar Waldroup. According to the organizer of his GoFundMe campaign, Waldroup suffered from "survivor's guilt" following the deaths of his siblings. This allegedly caused him to turn to drugs, but he had gone on to rehab and became a "recovered addict."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The campaign also notes that he left "Moonshiners" to care for his mother who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.