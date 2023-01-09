Montecito, home to Ellen DeGeneres, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, ordered to evacuate due to mudslides  

Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the entire community of Montecito was forced under mandatory evacuation orders by Santa Barbara County officials due to mudslides from a torrential storm.

Ellen DeGeneres shared a video on Instagram of an overflowing creek by her home as she prepared to evacuate from the affluent town roughly 90 miles north of Los Angeles.

"Montecito is under complete evacuation, the entire town," she said. "This is the five-year anniversary from the fire and mudslides that killed so many people and people lost their homes, their lives. This is crazy … on the five-year anniversary. We are having unprecedented rain."

The town is also home to Katy Perry, Chris Pratt, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Aniston. Montecito local, Rob Lowe, made his directorial debut with the 2020 movie "Madness in the Hills." It delved into the devastating 2018 mudslides which killed 23 people after the Thomas Fire burned for more than one month in 2017.

DeGeneres added, "This creek next to our house never flows – ever. This is probably about nine feet up, and it's going to go another two feet."

"We need to be nicer to mother nature cause mother nature is not happy with us," Ellen said. "Let’s all do our part. Stay safe everybody. Yikes."

The former talk show host captioned her post, "Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone."

Santa Barbara County officials announced immediate evacuation orders for the entire Montecito community early Monday afternoon.

The orders included, "all 15 zones of the Montecito Community, all Toro Canyon & Padaro Lane residents in the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District & all residents of Sycamore Canyon in the City of SB and Montecito."

Immediate evacuation orders were also issued for the nearby areas of Carpinteria.

It is unclear which stars evacuated or sheltered in place. Harry is currently in New York City where he is set to appear on Colbert Monday evening.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Harry and Markle’s rep for comment.