Monica Lewinsky’s docu-series opens old wounds for Bill Clinton rape accuser Juanita Broaddrick

A&E’s upcoming three-part docu-series “The Clinton Affair” has brought back painful memories for Juanita Broaddrick as Monica Lewinsky opens up about her affair with former President Bill Clinton.

Broaddrick, who has accused Clinton of raping her in 1978, told Fox News that Lewinsky's assertion that there was “deep hurt” resulting from her relationship with Clinton doesn't even scratch the surface when it comes to her own experience.

“If Monica Lewinsky was hurt by her experience with Bill Clinton, can you imagine the pain and trauma I went through when Bill Clinton attacked me, raped me, and left me injured and bleeding in a Little Rock hotel room?” Broaddrick said.

“If Monica Lewinsky was hurt by her experience with Bill Clinton, can you imagine the pain and trauma I went through when Bill Clinton attacked me, raped me, and left me injured and bleeding in a Little Rock hotel room?” — Juanita Broaddrick

Lewinsky, 45, provided an in-depth reflection about the shocking events that led to the now-72-year-old’s 1998 impeachment. She described everything from the time her crush on Clinton began to exposing thong underwear to get the president’s attention.

“It's sad that Bill Clinton has not had to pay for how much he has damaged the lives of countless women over the decades,” Broaddrick said.

Lewinsky penned an op-ed for Vanity Fair to promote the docu-series. In it, Lewinsky said she would like to apologize directly to Hillary Clinton.

“If I were to see Hillary Clinton in person today, I know that I would summon up whatever force I needed to again acknowledge to her—sincerely—how very sorry I am,” Lewinsky wrote.

But Broaddrick, 75, said Hillary Clinton also needs to apologize.

“As for Hillary Clinton, she should be the one apologizing to all the women she has shamed, blamed and degraded for her husband’s own actions." — Juanita Broaddrick

“As for Hillary Clinton, she should be the one apologizing to all the women she has shamed, blamed and degraded for her husband’s own actions,” Broaddrick said.

Bill Clinton denied Broaddrick’s allegations through his attorney back in 1999, saying, “Any allegation that the president assaulted Mrs. Broaddrick more than 20 years ago is absolutely false. Beyond that, we’re not going to comment.”

A&E’s “The Clinton Affair” was created by Academy Award and Emmy-winning producer Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions and Emmy-winning director Blair Foster. Lewinsky and her parents, as well as many close to Clinton, including former senior advisor Sidney Blumenthal and former lawyer Bob Bennett, participated in the documentary. While promoting the series, Lewinsky has claimed that “no sexual activity happened in the Oval Office,” but admitted to several steamy details of the relationship – such as a bathroom romp that resulted in the infamous stained dress.

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.