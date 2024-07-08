Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

'Modern Family' star called 'nasty,' worst guest by podcast host

Taylor Strecker admitted that she 'snapped' during her podcast with 'Modern Family' star Eric Stonestreet

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Eric Stonestreet has been accused of not being as friendly as his "Modern Family" fan-favorite character after a recent podcast appearance. 

On June 25, podcaster Taylor Strecker was a guest on "Summer House" star Paige DeSorbo's Amazon Live show when she was asked who was the "worst guest" she's had on her "Taste of Taylor" podcast.

"Eric Stonestreet… He’s from ‘Modern Family,’ and he’s like the chubby, jolly, sweet, funny one," Strecker told DeSorbo, adding, "Could he be anything but? Nasty!"

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet

"Modern Family" star Eric Stonestreet was accused by a podcast host of being "nasty" during their interview. (Getty Images)

Stonestreet – who portrayed Cameron Tucker on the series for 11 seasons – was allegedly only interested in appearing on Strecker's podcast to promote his partnership with Pepto-Bismol.

"I didn’t know!" Strecker admitted on Stonestreet's reason for appearing. "So we’re talking, we’re talking. I’m like, you know, just being my adorable self. And he’s like, ‘So when are we gonna talk about Pepto-Bismol?’"

She continued, "I said, ‘I have hemorrhoids. I’m the queen of diarrhea. I love Pepto-Bismol! We can talk about whatever you want.' And he said to me – and I quote – ‘Somebody didn’t do their homework.'"

"I said, ‘I’m sorry. Am I getting paid by Pepto-Bismol? The answer is no. So that’s your job to figure out, not mine,'" Strecker said.

Taylor Strecker smiling

Taylor Strecker's "Taste with Taylor" podcast episode with Stonestreet is not on the internet. (Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

DeSorbo jokingly added, "We’re calling Sofia Vergara and we’re getting to the bottom of it. I mean, it’s enough now."

Strecker's podcast with Stonestreet isn't online. The actor's representative did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Paige DeSorbo red carpet

"Summer House" star Paige DeSorbo had Strecker as a guest on her Amazon Live show. (Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

The clip of Strecker and DeSorbo discussing Stonestreet was shared on Amazon Live's official TikTok account. The comments were filled with "Modern Family" fans weighing in on the conversation about the actor.

"Omg!!! I’m bummed," one user wrote. Another added, "Noooo don’t tell me this."

Some TikTok users shared that they've allegedly experienced similar behavior by Stonestreet.

"My parents met him and said that to!" one user wrote. "I met him in person he was such an a--hole so disappointed," another user wrote.

Eric Stonestreet as Cam Tucker

Eric Stonestreet starred as Cameron Tucker on "Modern Family" for 11 seasons. (Bob DAmico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

In 2017, Eric addressed that his real personality is very different from Cam Tucker's personality on "Modern Family," which has disappointed some fans when they meet him in person.

"I didn’t realize how much I compete with the character I play on TV," Stonestreet told Dan Patrick at the time. "When I meet people out on the street it used to be like ‘Are you not feeling very well? Is there something wrong with you?' Well no, this is just my personality."

ERIC STONESTREET, JESSE TYLER FERGUSON

Eric Stonestreet (Cameron Tucker) and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchell Pritchett) during an episode of "Modern Family." (Gilles Mingasson/ABC via Getty Images)

Stonestreet admitted that he's way more "lowkey, dead-pan" than the flamboyant, loud character he portrayed on television for over a decade. 

"I always feel like I register disappointment on people's faces. I always feel like, ‘Wow, I’m disappointing people,'" he said at the time. 

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

