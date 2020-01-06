Ariel Winter says being as cute as Baby Yoda is 'unobtainable' after posting crop top selfies

“Modern Family” actress Ariel Winter posted a series of "cute" selfies in which she declared her affection for the popular “Mandalorian” character colloquially called Baby Yoda.

The 21-year-old celebrity took to Instagram on Sunday to share a collection of four selfies taken of herself in a tight crop top with high-waisted jeans. Winter poses on the floor of what appears to be her home, and she leans over the couch in the latter half of the photo series.

“Felt cute today,” she captioned the photos. “NOT as cute as baby yoda but that’s okay because that amount of cute is UNOBTAINABLE.”

The actress was referencing the adorable child character in the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian" that has become a bit of a viral sensation for its onslaught of cuteness. Although the character is not intended to be the offspring of Yoda, first introduced in "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back," it is clearly of the same species, prompting fans to dub it Baby Yoda.

The television star is clearly feeling more confident in her body lately, having turned heads on Instagram to celebrate the New Year last week by posting a video of her backside in a thong.

"✌🏼2020✌🏼#happynewyear ✌🏼" she captioned the video.

She tagged @MackFit, a private training gym, in the New Year's video. The actress has been vocal about the change in her confidence and body image, having previously opened up about switching antidepressant medications with Women's Health and shared how the change helped kick-start her weight loss.

"Years ago, it was hard because I'd go to the gym with my trainer and because of my antidepressant medications I never saw results," she revealed. "I didn't change my antidepressants because I wanted to lose weight, I'd just accepted it and it was fine."

The actress said it wasn't until she found the right combination that she felt her metabolism "turned back on."

"When I changed meds, and started feeling better about myself mentally, losing weight was helpful because it made me feel like I wasn't just stuck. I hate being stuck anywhere in life."