Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch addresses backlash for meeting Trump, singing national anthem at rally

Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch isn’t shy about sharing her beliefs.

The 22-year-old model and beauty company owner has been raising awareness on criminal justice and prison reform long before she won the crown on Monday at Elvis Presley’s Graceland.

In 2018, Branch participated in a criminal justice reform roundtable at the White House alongside President Trump, People magazine reported on Wednesday. She went on to sing the national anthem at a Trump rally in Mississippi that same year.

The pageant winner was slammed for her participation — but it’s a move she doesn’t regret.

MISS USA 2020 CROWNS MISSISSIPPI'S ASYA BRANCH, 22, AS WINNER

“Regardless of political beliefs, I find it an honor to be able to sing the national anthem anywhere and it just so happened to be at a Trump rally,” she told the outlet. “And I know I caught a lot of backlash for that. I did have a duty as an employee of the Miss Mississippi Corp. as well as a representative of the state of Mississippi.”

Branch pointed out that her attendance at the White House roundtable proved to be a productive meeting. According to the outlet, she was able to help lobby for the First Step Act, a bipartisan reform bill that Trump signed. The bill aims to help reintegrate inmates into society.

“If you can’t get a seat at the table, you can’t make a difference,” she explained. “I found that to be an inspiring and moving moment for me because it shows that I can accomplish things and I can accomplish my goals and really make a difference in the world.”

“So yes, I caught backlash for it, but I feel like it was a meeting that gave me an opportunity to speak up on a cause that was very important to me,” she added.

FORMER MISS AMERICA LEANZA CORNETT’S PAL SAYS 'WE ALL BELIEVED SHE WOULD BEAT THIS' BEFORE TRAGIC DEATH

And the cause hits close to home. The outlet noted Branch’s father was incarcerated for 10 years of her life. While he was gone, the family lost their home to foreclosure and struggled to make ends meet.

During Monday night’s competition, Branch was asked to speak about gun laws. Branch shared that, as someone who grew up in a home with firearms, she believed it was important for the U.S. not to implement a ban.

"As someone who grew up in a home with guns, I learned at an early age how to load, how to fire, and gun safety,” she announced on stage. “I think that education should be available to everyone. I believe that we should require people to pass training and safety courses before they're allowed to purchase a gun and before receiving a permit. I think it's important that we not ban guns ... I think it's our Second Amendment right and we just need more safety surrounding that."

In addition, Branch addressed political polarization, stressing that people need to “set a better example” moving forward to restore the trust lost in “the systems that seem to keep our country running – from the media to business to our government.”

2020 ‘MISS USA,’ ‘TEEN USA’ TO AIR FROM ELVIS PRESLEY’S GRACELAND WITH COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

Branch told the outlet she had “no worries” about her statements and will continue to focus on prison and criminal justice reform during her reign.

“I knew that I was speaking from my heart, I was speaking truthfully and honestly, and that’s truly how I feel,” she said. “And in this country, we’re entitled to our opinions."