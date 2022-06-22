Miss Brazil 2018 Gleycy Correia dead at 27 after surgery complications: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Miss United Continents Brazil in 2018 Gleycy Correia has died at the age of 27, according to multiple reports.

Correia died at a private clinic on Monday after being in a coma for the past two months, according to the Daily Mail. The beauty pageant queen underwent a surgery to remove her tonsils and days later suffered heavy bleeding and had a heart attack on April 4.

Her family priest Lidiane Alves Oliviera told the outlet: "She had surgery to remove her tonsils and after five days at home, she had a hemorrhage."

"She went to Unimed and had a cardiac arrest on 4th April and since then she was in a coma, with no neurological activity. Today she passed away."

An autopsy will be performed on her body at the Forensic Medicine Institute of Macae, according to the Daily Mail.

Correia worked professionally as a beautician. The beauty pageant star worked with permanent makeup and shared her work often via social media.

Since April 4, her family had taken over Correia's Instagram page and had shared videos of prayer circles held for her.