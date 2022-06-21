Fleetwood Mac keyboardist Brett Tuggle dead at 70 following cancer complications

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and renowned musician Brett Tuggle died on Sunday, June 19, following complications related to cancer. He was 70.

Tuggle performed with a host of incredible musicians throughout his career, including Rick Springfield, David Lee Roth, Brian Wilson, Tomy Shaw and Chris Isaak.

"Our sweet Brett Tuggle made it home tonight," Springfield tweeted shortly after his death. "God bless his beautiful spirit."

Springfield shared a collection of photos through the years with his longtime bandmate, as the pair played together for decades, beginning with Springfield's tours in 1982.

Tuggle's son, Matt, told Rolling Stone: "He was loved by his family so much. His family was with him throughout the entire time of his illness. He was a lovely father. He gave me music in my life."

The accomplished musician from Denver, Colorado, fell in love with music when his mother brought home a piano when he was young. He learned to play the guitar by himself, and could read music and play chords by ear.

He toured with Springfield in the ‘80s, which paved the way to David Lee Roth post Van Halen. Tuggle wrote Roth’s ‘88 hit "Just Like Paradise."

Tuggle met Mick Fleetwood in 1992, and the rest became history. He played with Fleetwood Mac for 20 years.

"Getting to play with Fleetwood Mac in 1997 and doing the whole Dance record and video is still to this day, one of the highlights for me as far as a musical experience," Tuggle wrote on Rock A Little in 2001.

"It was just a great time with the most amazing group of people I have ever met."

He played a few gigs with Lindsey Buckingham when he broke up with Stevie Nicks, and ultimately left the band in 2018 with no hard feelings toward anyone.

Tuggled added: "As I look back I have played with some truly amazingly talented people and feel so lucky to be able to have been a part of some great bands and projects.

"I hope to be able to play music god willing for the rest of my life. I’m also very glad my mom got that piano for us so long ago."

Tuggle is also survived by his daughter, Michelle.

