Miranda Lambert cancels concert due to health issue: 'Working hard to get better'

Miranda Lambert had upsetting news for her fans Thursday.

The singer took to her Instagram story to share that, due to health concerns, she had to cancel a Las Vegas performance.

"Hey y'all. I have been under a doctor's care all day to see if things improved, however unfortunately I've been put on vocal rest and we have to cancel our show tonight," Lambert wrote.

"To those fans who made plans to spend their Thursday night with us, I truly apologize. I am working hard to get better for the shows on Saturday and Sunday.

"See you all soon, and thank you for understanding."

She also explained how fans can get refunds

The 39-year-old country star is in Las Vegas for her Velvet Rodeo residency.

Lambert took to her Instagram last weekend to share pictures from her show. "Country and Western," she wrote, adding a blue heart emoji. "Las Vegas Velvet Rodeo."

As Lambert continues to perform, she is also influencing a younger generation of country music artists.

Megan Moroney recently told Fox News Digital Lambert inspired her as a singer-songwriter.

"Well, I think, like, from a songwriting aspect, I always love Kacey Musgraves … Miranda Lambert," Moroney said, adding that the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer was one of her "musical influences."

Moroney clarified that while she has never spoken to Lambert, she has run into her — literally.

The 25-year-old said, several years ago, when she was still in college in Georgia, "I accidentally ran into her … and I stepped on her on accident. But I just apologized, but I haven't had a conversation with her now."

Moroney is nominated for two CMT Music awards, one for breakthrough female video of the year and one for CMT digital-first performance of the year for "Tennessee Orange."