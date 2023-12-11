'Miracle on 34th Street' was first released in 1947, but the Christmas classic has been remade since

"Miracle on 34th Street" is a beloved Christmas classic. The original film was released in 1947, though newer versions have been made since the first showing. However, no other adaptation has met the same success as the classic.

All "Miracle on 34th Street" versions follow the same basic premise. A man is hired to work at a department store to play the part of Santa, but claims to be the real deal. This sends him into a legal battle to uncover his true identity.

In the spirit of the season, here are five versions of "Miracle on 34th Street" you can watch with the whole family this Christmas.

The classic "Miracle on 34th Street," 1947 The first TV remake, 1955 A second TV program, 1959 A made for TV movie, 1973 The official "Miracle on 34th Street" remake, 1994

1. The classic "Miracle on 34th Street," 1947

If you have never seen any version of "Miracle on 34th Street," the original movie is where you should start.

The film was released in 1947, and was directed by George Seaton and featured Edmund Gwenn as Kris Kringle. Maureen O' Hara, John Payne and Natalie Wood also starred in the film.

The movie found major success, winning three Oscars as a film, and Gwenn received an Oscar for his portrayal of Kringle. There were also Oscars won for best writing, screenplay and best writing original story. The movie was also nominated for best picture.

In this movie, there is a scene of the infamous Macy's Day parade. This particular scene is straight from the 1946 parade and Gwenn actually served as the Santa Claus in the parade while cameras were there to capture the moment for the movie.

You can watch it on Disney+ or Hulu.

2. "The Miracle on 34th Street," 1955

It was less than a decade later, in 1955, when the first crack at remaking this classic film was made. This TV remake was part of "The 20th Century Fox Hour" series, and featured Thomas Mitchell as Kris Kringle. Teresa Wright played Doris Walker, MacDonald Carey played Fred Gaily and Sandy Descher played Susan Walker.

This is a much shorter version of the classic tale, clocking in at just 46 minutes in length.

3. "Miracle on 34th Street," 1959

A second TV version of "Miracle on 34th Street" was released in 1959. This adaptation was part of the NBC Friday Night Special Presentation. It is just about an hour long. In this version of the movie, Mary Healy and Peter Lind Hayes, real-life married couple, played Fred Gaily and Doris Walker in the film. Ed Wynn played Kris Kringle.

4. "Miracle on 34th Street," 1973

A full-length made-for TV movie of "Miracle on 34th Street" first aired in 1973. This movie was directed by Fielder Cook, with Sebastian Cabot as Kris Kringle, Jane Alexander as Karen Walker and Suzanne Davidson as Susan Walker all appearing in leading roles.

The film is one hour and 40 minutes long.

5. The official "Miracle on 34th Street" remake, 1994

In 1994, the first "official" remake of "Miracle on 34th Street" was released. This was the first time that a full-length remake of the movie came out, as the others were made for television. Richard Attenborough plays Kris Kringle. The movie also stars Elizabeth Perkins as Dorey Walker, Dylan McDermott as Bryan Bedford and childhood star Mara Wilson as Susan Walker.

In the film, Perkins plays a high-powered department store employee who doesn't believe in Santa. Throughout the movie, she is encouraged to believe in Santa by her young daughter, played by Wilson.

Attenborough was nominated for the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1995 for his role as Kringle.

In the 1947 original, Macy's was used as the store that employees Kris Kringle, but for the 1994 film, Macy's did not give permission for the store's name to be used. This movie features the fictional department store Cole's as the replacement.