Miley Cyrus celebrates 'hot girl summer' in pool crowded by floaties

Miley Cyrus sure knows how to throw a pool party.

The singer and actress shared several photos of herself lounging by the pool on Instagram. "#HotGirlSummer," Cyrus captioned the photo of herself kicking back on a red race car pool float.

In true Cyrus fashion, she matched her outfit to the pool float, option for a red bikini, red hair tie and red sunglasses.

The race car float was hardly the only floating device in Cyrus' pool. In the background of her pictures, an octopus, unicorn, rainbow floats – among others – were also seen.

"OH OKAY," the 26-year-old's sister Brandi Cyrus commented while actress Ashley Benson simply commented with a flame emoji.

Brandi shined in her own pictures from the pool party. She laid back on a rhinoceros float writing, "Gonna take my 🦏 to the Old Town Road."

Brandi opted for a lips float days earlier.

