Miley Cyrus twerks, takes the FaceApp challenge and sees 'them aliens' in Twitter posts

Miley Cyrus posted a video of herself to Twitter early Thursday morning that proves she’s back to her twerking antics.

The latest post followed a week of participating in viral trends -- including sharing an old photo of herself and agreeing to "see them aliens" at Area 51.

“isn’t this everyone @ home alone on a Wednesday evening?” the pop star wrote on a video shared with her 43.2 million Twitter followers. The brief clip shows Cyrus twerking, first standing up and then on the floor, along to the song “Shake That” by Megan Thee Stallion.

Cyrus famously debuted her twerking skillset during her appearance at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards when she stole the show in a latex bra and foam finger as she twerked on Robin Thicke as he sang his hit single, "Blurred Lines."

On Wednesday, Cyrus tweeted an aged version of herself, presumably using the now-viral FaceApp’s old age filter. Celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Drake, the Jonas Brothers and Carrie Underwood have used the app to post their aged faces online using the #faceappchallenge tag.

Following another viral trend, Cyrus posted several photos of herself referencing the “Storm Area 51” movement. More than a million Facebook users responded to a page calling for a public invasion of the secret Air Force-run facility near Groom Lake, Nev., on Sept. 20 at 3 a.m. The facility has been the subject of alien conspiracy theories for decades.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old former Disney star posted a throwback photo from her "Hannah Montana" days alongside co-star Selena Gomez. “Me & @selenagomez on our way to Area 51 👽,” she wrote.

That same day Cyrus also shared a photo of herself in a taco costume alongside someone in a green alien suit. “That one time @ Area 51,” she wrote. In pure eccentric Miley fashion, she shared a photo of herself making out with what looks like a giant baby head. “I’m a bad influence even to the aliens #Area51,” she wrote.