Miley Cyrus says she feels 'powerful' while posing completely nude for magazine photo shoot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miley Cyrus feels powerful, even with her clothes off.

On Monday, Cyrus was seen posing nude on the cover of Perfect Magazine. In the shot, the musician had her hand covering one of her breasts with her hair positioned in front of the other.

"Even if I'm wearing nothing, there still feels like a level of power to it," Cyrus told the magazine.

Cyrus' tattoos were on full display in the photo. The shot cut off very low on the pop star's stomach, revealing that she wasn't wearing anything during the photo shoot.

MILEY CYRUS TURNS HEADS IN BARELY-THERE ENSEMBLE DURING PARISIAN NIGHT OUT

Cyrus posed for three covers for Perfect Magazine.

"Even if I'm wearing nothing, there still feels like a level of power to it." — Miley Cyrus

The former Disney Channel star is currently promoting her album, "Something Beautiful," which debuted in May. She also released a musical movie by the same name that was released in June.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Cyrus also released a concert series titled "Somewhere Beautiful" that celebrated her ninth studio album.

The pop star rose to fame as a child star on "Hannah Montana."

Last week, she revealed on SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio, that she plans on doing something special for the show's 20th anniversary.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I want to design something really, really special for it because it really was the beginning of all of this that now sits here today. Without Hannah, there really wouldn’t be this kind of… this me."

She also said she's excited to "celebrate" her character, which catapulted her career.

"It’s so crazy to think, too, that I started as a character that I thought was going to be impossible to shed.

"And now that’s something that when I walk into a space, it’s looked at as this sense of nostalgia or something that you have from your childhood, but I’ve now been as kind of integrated into everyone’s life as the character itself. So that’s exciting to get to celebrate that," Cyrus said.