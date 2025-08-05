Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus says she feels 'powerful' while posing completely nude for magazine photo shoot

Perfect Magazine features Miley Cyrus with strategic hand and hair positioning

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Miley Cyrus walks the red carpet at the Grammys in gold Video

Miley Cyrus walks the red carpet at the Grammys in gold

Miley Cyrus wore a sheer gold outfit when she walked the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Miley Cyrus feels powerful, even with her clothes off.

On Monday, Cyrus was seen posing nude on the cover of Perfect Magazine. In the shot, the musician had her hand covering one of her breasts with her hair positioned in front of the other.

"Even if I'm wearing nothing, there still feels like a level of power to it," Cyrus told the magazine.

Miley Cyrus Perfect Magazine

Miley Cyrus posed nude on the cover of Perfect Magazine. (Perfect Magazine/Instagram)

Cyrus' tattoos were on full display in the photo. The shot cut off very low on the pop star's stomach, revealing that she wasn't wearing anything during the photo shoot.

Cyrus posed for three covers for Perfect Magazine.

"Even if I'm wearing nothing, there still feels like a level of power to it."

— Miley Cyrus

The former Disney Channel star is currently promoting her album, "Something Beautiful," which debuted in May. She also released a musical movie by the same name that was released in June.

Cyrus also released a concert series titled "Somewhere Beautiful" that celebrated her ninth studio album.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus recently released her album, "Something Beautiful." (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The pop star rose to fame as a child star on "Hannah Montana."

Last week, she revealed on SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio, that she plans on doing something special for the show's 20th anniversary.

Miley Cyrus smiles at the camera

Miley Cyrus teased something "special" for the 20th anniversary of "Hannah Montana." (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

"I want to design something really, really special for it because it really was the beginning of all of this that now sits here today. Without Hannah, there really wouldn’t be this kind of… this me."

She also said she's excited to "celebrate" her character, which catapulted her career.

Hannah Montana performs

Miley Cyrus rose to fame starring as "Hannah Montana" on Disney Channel. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

"It’s so crazy to think, too, that I started as a character that I thought was going to be impossible to shed. 

"And now that’s something that when I walk into a space, it’s looked at as this sense of nostalgia or something that you have from your childhood, but I’ve now been as kind of integrated into everyone’s life as the character itself. So that’s exciting to get to celebrate that," Cyrus said.

