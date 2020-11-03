Miley Cyrus shuts down rumors she unfollowed Kendall Jenner's friends after birthday party with pro-Biden PSA

Miley Cyrus shut down rumors that she unfollowed a handful of celebrities after they were spotted attending Kendall Jenner’s Halloween-themed birthday party.

The model and “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star caught backlash on social media after she reportedly held a party with 100 people amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

When people on Instagram noticed Cyrus wasn’t following stars like The Weeknd, Saweetie, Kendall and her sister Kylie, it led to speculation that she unfollowed them after being similarly outraged by their pandemic conduct.

However, Cyrus took to the comments of a fan’s speculative post to not only shut the rumors down but to encourage everyone to vote for Joe Biden in the election.

“Never. Followed. Any. Of. Them. To. Begin. With," she commented (via E! News). “Let's stop talkin bout who I follow on the damn gram and talk about VOTING! 1 day to go! #BidenHarris."

Jenner’s party at Harriet’s Rooftop in Los Angeles came just days after her sister Kim Kardashian was slammed for her lavish 40th birthday with 20-25 attendees on a private island.

Guests at Jenner’s party were warned not to “post on social media of any kind,” according to TMZ, although sister Kylie Jenner shared several videos on Instagram of the night.

Other guests included Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Paris Hilton, Travis Scott, Quavo, Winnie Harlow, Jaden Smith and Jenner’s family members.

Smith, 22, also received backlash for wearing an oxygen mask as a part of his costume. Some believed he was mocking coronavirus patients while others presumed he was John David Washington in the new movie “Tenet.”

The backlash got so bad that it prompted Jenner’s mother, Kris, to respond during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s “Radio Andy” on Monday.

“We live our lives, trying to be just really good people," said the reality star. "... We're dealing with lots of people that have different opinions, and all we can do is live our lives the best way we know how and be responsible and do the right thing. And we're doing that exactly."

Kris noted that, despite how it may appear, everyone who attended was tested for the novel virus before being allowed into the party.

She added: "We do what we can. We try to follow the rules. And then, if people are commenting and they're being critical, I can't control that. I just can control how we behave, and I try to do the best we can."