Miley Cyrus confirms 'Black Mirror' role

Miley Cyrus appeared to clear the air when she addressed rumors over a possible appearance on the hit Netflix series "Black Mirror."

Cyrus, 26, was asked about whether she will be appearing in the Emmy Award-winning series' fifth season by Howard Stern on his Sirius XM show on Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The singer appeared coy when answering.

"If you guess it, then I will shake my head 'yes,' or 'no,'" she told Stern.

The host told his audience that the "Wrecking Ball" singer will appear on the series.

Netflix has remained mum on the official premiere date of the fifth season but appeared to accidentally tweet earlier this month that "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" would air on Friday, Dec. 28, Entertainment Weekly reported.

However, the tweet was deleted moments later and the streaming service has not formally announced when season five will premiere.

The show has featured several A-list celebrities including Bryce Dallas Howard, Jon Hamm and Daniel Kaluuya. Jodie Foster directed the episode “Arkangel” which appeared in the show’s fourth season.