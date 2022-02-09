Micky Dolenz, last surviving Monkees member, to embark on tribute tour: ‘Like my brothers’

Micky Dolenz, the last surviving member of The Monkees, is hitting the road.

The 76-year-old announced he’ll be kicking off a special tour in April that will celebrate the lives of his late bandmates Davy Jones, Mike Nesmith and Peter Tork. The shows will feature beloved songs, personal stories, as well as never-before-seen footage from the star’s archives.

"I felt it was important to gather the fans and properly celebrate the lives of Davy, Mike and Peter," Dolenz told Fox News Digital in a statement. "People have been contacting me, requesting that I honor them in a way where the extraordinary impact of The Monkees can be properly acknowledged."

"We spent such a great deal of time together; they were like my brothers, and I want to share some of the great joy we had together," he added.

The artist became the last surviving member of the popular ‘60s TV stars-turned-musicians in December following the death of Nesmith at age 78. The two had just wrapped a farewell tour.

"I’m heartbroken," Dolenz told Fox News Digital at the time of Nesmith's passing. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."

Jones died in 2012 at age 66. Tork passed away in 2019 at age 77.

"The Monkees," created by Bob Rafelson and Bert Schneider, featured the comical misadventures of a quartet that tooled around Los Angeles in a tricked-out Pontiac GTO called the MonkeeMobile. The show won the 1967 Emmy for best comedy series.

Each episode rolled out two or three new Monkees songs, six of which became Top 10 Billboard hits during the show’s two-year run. Three others, "I’m a Believer," ″Daydream Believer" and "Last Train to Clarksville," reached No. 1. They had four No. 1 albums in 1967 alone.

Jones, with his British accent and boyish good looks, was the group’s cute lead singer. Dolenz became the wacky drummer, although he had to learn to play the drums as the show went along. Tork, a folk-rock musician, portrayed the comically clueless bass player. Nesmith, with his twangy Texas accent and the wool hat he’d worn to his audition, became the serious but naive lead guitarist.

After the show concluded in 1968, the band embarked on a lengthy concert tour where members sang many of their songs and played their own instruments before crowds of adoring fans. Jimi Hendrix was sometimes their opening act.

The band broke up in 1970. For the Monkees’ 30th anniversary, Nesmith induced the others to reunite to record a new album, "Justus," for which all four composed the songs and played the instruments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.