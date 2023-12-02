Expand / Collapse search
Michelle Pfeiffer gets a nasty black eye on pickleball court

'Scarface' actress warned followers about playing pickleball

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Michelle Pfeiffer is nursing an ugly black eye after an accident on the pickleball court.

The actress warned her Instagram followers of the dangers of the sport, showing off her injury in a series of photos. 

"WARNING," she wrote. "Pickeball-Stay out of the kitchen!! Thank you, Less!" 

The "kitchen" is the area on either side of the net where players are not allowed to volley the ball. It is unclear how Pfeiffer was injured.

Michelle Pfeiffer, hair braided with a straw hat on top, holds a bag of ice to her face after pickleball injury

Michelle Pfeiffer held a large bag of ice to her eye after being injured during a pickleball game. (Michelle Pfeiffer Instagram)

In one photo, a makeup-free Pfeiffer, 65, sports braids and a hat while icing her eye with a hefty bag of ice cubes on the court.

Another photo shows Pfeiffer's right eye swollen.

A final photo shows Pfeiffer's right eyelid completely bruised when closed.

Michelle Pfeiffer in a black turtleneck stands in her bathroom and shows off her swollen eye

Michelle Pfeiffer showed off her injury from pickleball. (Michelle Pfeiffer Instagram)

Numerous celebrities responded to the jarring photos in the comment section of her Instagram. 

"That's why I don't play," actress Julianne Moore commented. 

"Damn," Alec Baldwin wrote. "Can't sell beauty products and play pickle, it seems."

"I still smell good," Pfeiffer joked back. She also teased makeup artist Brigitte Reiss-Andersen, saying she now had her "work cut out for" her with the bruise.

"Oh no!!! Feel better," Rita Wilson said. 

"Ouch!!" wrote Naomi Watts. 

Michelle Pfeiffer shows off one of her bruised eyelids in a selfie

Michelle Pfeiffer's eyelid was bruised after the injury. (Michelle Pfeiffer Instagram)

Pfeiffer's sister Dedee optimistically wrote, "But she kept on playing," to which the "I Am Sam" star wrote back, "Thats right."

In a separate comment, Pfeiffer addressed another user's concern about her condition, writing the injury was "nothing serious." 

A representative for the "Scarface" actress did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

