Michelle Obama says Beyoncé's ‘Cowboy Carter’ album is a reminder to vote

Former first lady posts on Instagram praising Beyonce’s new album

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Michelle Obama is praising Beyoncé's new album in an Instagram post urging voters to "stand up for what we believe in" at the ballot box in this year’s elections. 

Beyoncé, who has supported former President Obama and current President Biden, released her new country-themed "Cowboy Carter" album Friday. 

"With Cowboy Carter, you have changed the game once again by helping redefine a music genre and transform our culture. I am so proud of you!" the former first lady wrote on Instagram. 

"Cowboy Carter is a reminder that despite everything we’ve been through to be heard, seen, and recognized, we can still dance, sing, and be who we are unapologetically. This album reminds us that we ALL have power. There’s power in our history, in our joy, and in our votes -- and we can each use our own gifts and talents to make our voices heard on the issues that matter most to us.

BEYONCE SENDS FLOWERS, THANKS BLACK FEMALE COUNTRY ARTISTS FOR ‘OPENING DOORS’ DURING ‘COWBOY CARTER’ RELEASE 

Beyonce accepts award

Beyoncé accepts the Innovator Award onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles April 1.  (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

"Together, we can stand up for what we believe in, and we must do that at the ballot box this year," Obama added. "The issues that impact us most are on the ballot across the country — from equal pay and racial justice to reproductive healthcare and climate change. And as Queen Bey says at the end of Ya Ya, we need to "keep the faith" and "VOTE!" 

LISTEN CLOSELY FOR BEYONCE’S 6-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER’S ALBUM DEBUT ON THIS ‘COWBOY CARTER’ TRACK 

Beyonce and Michelle Obama hug

Beyoncé and Michelle Obama hug during the 2015 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York City. (Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images)

Ahead of the album’s release, Beyoncé said on Instagram, "This album has been over five years in the making" and "was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed … and it was very clear that I wasn’t.  

Beyonce with a cowboy hat

Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the 66th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena Feb. 4 in Los Angeles.  (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

"But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history." 

Fox News’ Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

