Michelle Obama says Beyoncé's ‘Cowboy Carter’ album is a reminder to vote

Michelle Obama is praising Beyoncé's new album in an Instagram post urging voters to "stand up for what we believe in" at the ballot box in this year’s elections.

Beyoncé, who has supported former President Obama and current President Biden, released her new country-themed "Cowboy Carter" album Friday.

"With Cowboy Carter, you have changed the game once again by helping redefine a music genre and transform our culture. I am so proud of you!" the former first lady wrote on Instagram.

"Cowboy Carter is a reminder that despite everything we’ve been through to be heard, seen, and recognized, we can still dance, sing, and be who we are unapologetically. This album reminds us that we ALL have power. There’s power in our history, in our joy, and in our votes -- and we can each use our own gifts and talents to make our voices heard on the issues that matter most to us.

"Together, we can stand up for what we believe in, and we must do that at the ballot box this year," Obama added. "The issues that impact us most are on the ballot across the country — from equal pay and racial justice to reproductive healthcare and climate change. And as Queen Bey says at the end of Ya Ya, we need to "keep the faith" and "VOTE!"

Ahead of the album’s release, Beyoncé said on Instagram, "This album has been over five years in the making" and "was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed … and it was very clear that I wasn’t.

"But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history."

