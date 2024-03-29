Listen closely for Beyoncé’s six-year-old daughter’s album debut on this ‘Cowboy Carter’ track

What do Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Willie Nelson and Beyoncé’s daughter Rumi Carter have in common? They are all featured on Beyoncé’s new country album, "Cowboy Carter."

Beyoncé’s six-year-old daughter, Rumi ,starts off the fourth track of the album, titled "Protector."

"Mom, can I hear the lullaby, please?" young Rumi says at the start of the track.

Throughout the song, Beyoncé expresses the love she has for her three children she shares with husband Jay-Z, twins Rumi and Sir and oldest daughter Blue Ivy.

"I will lead you down that road if you lose your way / Born to be a protector / Even though I know someday you’re gonna shine on your own / I will be your projector," sings Beyoncé in the chorus of the song.

This is not the first time that Beyoncé has included one of her children in her songs. Blue Ivy has also been a featured guest in Beyoncé’s music.

For example, Blue Ivy was part of the song "Brown Skin Girl," a track on "The Lion King" soundtrack in 2019.

In 2021, this song won Best Music Video at the Grammy Awards, marking Blue Ivy's first win. This Grammy win made her the second-youngest Grammy winner in history.

Other featured artists on this album include Cyrus, who is on the track "II Most Wanted" and Malone, who is on the song "Levii’s Jeans."

Also part of "Cowboy Carter" is a cover of Dolly Parton's "Jolene." In the track that intros the cover titled "Dolly P," Parton's voice is heard in the quick 22-second song.

"Hey miss Honey B, it's Dolly P / You know that hussy with the good hair you sing about? / Reminded me of someone I knew back when / Except she has flamin' locks of auburn hair / Bless her heart / Just a hair of a different color, but it hurts just the same," Parton says on the track.

The "Cowboy Carter" album dropped on Friday, March 29. A full track list is below.