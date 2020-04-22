Michael Moore retweets video of Trump effigy being punched, kicked, slapped

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore recently responded after President Trump posted a Twitter message saying “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” from a coronavirus stay-at-home order.

Referring to November’s presidential election, Moore wrote, “November 3. Right around 8pm ET. Party’s at my place. All are welcome.”

Moore’s post included a video montage showing people punching, kicking and slapping a likeness of President Trump.

The Trump figure is seen in various public spaces, with most people donning blue boxing gloves to take a swipe at the faux president. In many cases, bystanders are seen laughing with delight as the Trump effigy falls to the ground.

Trump’s recent “LIBERATE” messages – for Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia – were posted in support of grassroots protest efforts against perceived overreaches by the states’ governors, whether on coronavirus mitigation efforts or, in the case of Virginia, the state government’s gun-control efforts.

On Tuesday, the president communicated more support for the protesters.

"They want to get back to work," Trump told reporters during his daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House. "They have to take care of their families.”

Moore’s video post drew a number of negative reactions.

“What a sickening display of violence against our president,” one Twitter user wrote. “Let’s hope the secret service can identify all those involved.”

“This is why leftists should never be in power,” another wrote. “Thanks for demonstrating it.”

“You’re hosting a… party for 12 year olds with anger management problems?” another wrote.

Moore was back to bashing Trump on Tuesday night during an appearance on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert.

Moore said he believed the U.S. was battling three viruses: the coronavirus, the “Trump virus,” and what he described as the “pre-Trump virus,” meaning the factors that led to Trump’s election in 2016.

He said the Trump virus “needs to be eradicated, nonviolently and legally, at the polls,” the Daily Beast reported.

Moore was on the show to promote his latest project, “Planet of the Humans,” for which he served as executive producer.

The film reveals some dark secrets about the environmental movement and efforts to promote “sustainable” energy sources.

For example, the film shows a forest being cut down to make way for an Apple solar farm, Forbes reported.

It also explains that solar panels have a life of only about 10 years before they have to be replaced, the report said.

Moore supported former candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders for president and predicted in March that an “anti-Biden sentiment” would emerge among Democrats if Joe Biden wins the party’s nomination, The Hill reported.