Michael Moore says coronavirus is a warning before Earth gets 'revenge' over climate change

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Michael Moore called the coronavirus pandemic a “gentle warning” from the planet before it takes its “revenge” on humanity over climate change.

On Tuesday, Moore, 66, released a new episode of his “Rumble” podcast in which he discussed the “planetary emergency” Earth finds itself in and how the current COVID-19 situation is just a taste of what he believes is to come.

“I believe that we are in a planetary emergency. A planetary emergency, my friends. And I’m not talking about the coronavirus,” he began Tuesday’s episode. “Viruses are a part of nature. This is their planet, too, they are a form of life and, like another species I know well, they are killers. This current pandemic is simply mother nature giving us a gentle warning. I know you’re thinking, ‘Mike, uh, gentle? There’s over 3 million around the world infected by this virus and a quarter-million people are dead. You call that gentle?’ Yes, I do. I do, but I do not diminish how God awful serious this is, how tragic it is for people that have been sick who've lost loved ones.”

WORKING FROM HOME DURING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK? TIPS ON HOW TO STAY PRODUCTIVE

He further asked his listeners to treat the pandemic as a warning from the planet about climate change.

“I really want all of you to please take this moment, take this virus as Earth’s slap on our collective face,” he explained. “Treat it as if nature is trying to tell our species to back off, slow down and change your ways.”

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER YOU GET OVER THE CORONAVIRUS?

The filmmaker and climate activist further warned people of the dangers facing the planet in the coming years, noting that we can no longer use solar panels and windmills to solve the problem.

“You do understand that this planet can remove all of us in the snap of its fingers?" he asked. "I know what you’re thinking, ‘Thank God the planet doesn’t have any fingers.’ But nonetheless, if you think COVID-19 has been a bummer, then trust me, you literally can’t imagine just how awful earth’s revenge against us is going to be for trying to choke it to f---ing death. We are in a serious, multilevel planetary emergency.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The filmmaker has climate change on the mind due to the fact that he is currently promoting his next project, “Planet of the Humans,” a movie about the dangers of mankind’s impact on the planet and the impending doomsday that he and the experts he speaks with believe is inevitable. The movie, which is available for free on YouTube, deals heavily with the mainstream environmentalist movement and how it failed to spark any real, substantive change.