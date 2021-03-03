Michael B. Jordan seeks revenge in Tom Clancy action thriller 'Without Remorse'

Michael B. Jordan is "more dangerous and effective than any man" in the Navy SEALs in the trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s "Without Remorse."

The teaser for the Stefano Sollima-directed action thriller, based on Tom Clancy’s 1993 novel, sees Jordan as elite Navy SEAL Sr. Chief John Kelly. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret operation, Kelly pursues the assassins at all costs. While seeking justice, he uncovers an international conspiracy that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war.

"They took everything from me," Jordan’s character says in the trailer. "I’m gonna make it right."

Set in Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe, "Without Remorse" is the explosive origin story of John Clark. The trailer teases Jodie Turner-Smith as a fellow SEAL and Jamie Bell as a shadowy CIA agent. The cast also includes Lauren London, Brett Gelman, Jacob Scipio, Jack Kesy, Colman Domingo, Todd Lassance, Cam Gigandet, Luke Mitchell and Guy Pearce.

Written by Taylor Sheridan and Will Staples, "Without Remorse" initially was set to premiere for Paramount on Sept. 18, 2020, and later Oct. 2, 2020. But with the film adaptation over at Amazon, "Without Remorse" will now debut globally April 30 on Prime Video.

Akiva Goldsman, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Jordan produce the action thriller.