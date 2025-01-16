Mel Gibson calls out 'monumental mismanagement' of LA fires by California government after losing his home

Actor Mel Gibson is joining the long list of elite residents who have accused elected officials of mishandling the Los Angeles fires.

Gibson, who lost his home in the crisis, slammed Gov. Gavin Newsom in an exclusive interview with Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo.

"Well, first I thought it was, 'Oh gee, bad luck, tragedy.' But then I came to realize that it was monumental mismanagement by our elected officials; and that’s the nicest thing you can say about it," Gibson said on the debut episode of the "Arroyo Grande with Raymond Arroyo" podcast.

While the Academy Award-winning filmmaker detailed how he was personally affected by the Los Angeles fires, a video played in the background of the aftermath as his home was burned to ashes.

Despite the California governor calling for serious changes to happen in wildfire combat and prevention, Gibson called out Newsom’s plan.

"As a citizen here, Newsom and [Mayor] Bass, they want us to trust them to reimagine the city, our city, and how they think it should be. I mean, look at what they’ve done so far to this town," he said.



"You got nothing but rampant crime, acute homelessness, high taxes, mismanagement of water, firefighters, defunding the department, and we’re supposed to trust them with millions of dollars to sort of remake where we live? It’s our city, it’s the city of the people, and they have another plan. … There’s still people from the Woolsey Fire still living in trailers. … When have you ever seen the government ‘build back better?’ … At the very least, it's insensitive."

The massive and deadly fires broke out in the Los Angeles area on Jan. 7, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee for safety as their homes and businesses were destroyed.

The "Flight Risk" director said that the loss of his home from the fires may be a preparation for his movie, "The Resurrection of Christ," as he described his burnt-down house as a "purification."

"It was an odd mixture of sadness … kind of a weird realization and blessing … because I thought they’re just things. … I’m going to miss some stuff. There was valuable stuff … personal stuff, that just breaks my heart. … I feel like I’m being stripped down and prepared for something else. … That’s maybe very personal, but I feel like the Almighty’s preparing me to do something big."

Gibson is gearing up for his new role in "The Resurrection of the Christ." The film is the sequel of his 2004 movie, "The Passion of the Christ."

The actor continued to explain why the timing of the film’s release is "perfect" 20 years later.

"Society is … devolving. … We need a reminder of the most basic things … that form our civilization. … Civilization [is] being threatened."

Gibson also told Arroyo the elected officials’ mismanagement is another reason why Americans continue to flee the city.

"A lot of people’s spirits are broken. It happened, and then it happened again. Then you realize that your elected leaders … you don’t trust them. … And is it going to happen again? A lot of people just want to move on," Gibson remarked.

"People were already moving out of the state in droves, droves. … They go to Texas, Idaho, South Carolina … to get away from a political and a social climate developing here that they did not dig. … They wanted to go someplace where they felt like free Americans. It’s the ‘too-hard basket’ … we have to go find something else."

Celebrities, including Justine Bateman, called out Newsom and other Los Angeles officials to be removed from office because of the fires.

The governor's office previously shared a letter addressing water hydrants running out of water, stating that "while overall water supply in Southern California is not an issue, water mobility in the initial response was an issue."

"That is why @CAGovernor Newsom has ordered a full, independent review of LADWP. This cannot happen again," the post read.

Meanwhile, Gibson went on to detail what the experience of the tragic fires and natural disasters has taught him.

"One has to depend on oneself and one’s neighbors … family and friends – your community … band together. Make your voices heard. … Because it’s clear … our elected officials – I don’t think they give a damn … they’re not really doing much. … Put your faith in God … move forward. That’s hard to do when your a-- is on fire."

Gibson’s movie, "Flight Risk," starring Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery and Topher Grace, releases in theaters on Jan. 24.