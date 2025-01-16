LA fires: Tommy Lee rips celebrities promoting themselves during 'one of the biggest disasters of all time'

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee criticized artists who are engaging in self-promotion during the California fires.

Lee, 62, took to social media earlier this week to slam celebrities who are promoting albums and tours as Los Angeles has been severely damaged by the fires.

"Makes me f---ing sick to see most people just [carrying] on posting on lame ass social media!" Lee wrote on Instagram.

"Guys right now nobody gives a flying f--- when your record drops or the next concert is when so many people are in the middle of one of the biggest disasters of all time!"

He concluded his post with, "I get that some comic relief is always [needed], but Jesus Christ leave it all alone and maybe just stop and see who needs help if you can."



Mötley Crüe paid tribute to those heavily impacted by the Los Angeles fires, as Lee’s band shared their sentiments on social media on Jan. 9.

"To everyone affected by the devastating and unprecedented fires in our hometown of Los Angeles, our thoughts are with you during this very difficult time."

"May you and your loved ones stay safe as we stand together to overcome," the band posted on Facebook.

The massive and deadly fires broke out in the Los Angeles area on Tuesday, Jan. 7, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee for safety as their homes and businesses were destroyed.

Officials say at least 25 people are confirmed dead, and that number is expected to rise. Dozens are reported missing.



Celebrities, including Justine Bateman, called out Gov. Gavin Newsom and other Los Angeles officials to be removed from office amid the fires.

The actress insisted Newsom be removed after sharing a video of the California governor saying he wants to work with President-elect Trump on fighting the fires.

"I really want other CA voters to see the lack of sincerity, the dismissiveness, the dedication to pretentiousness, and the dereliction of care for the citizens of California," Bateman wrote on X.



"He has always demonstrated this. In every video. You cannot trust this kind of person with any role, and especially not one upon which our wellbeing depends," she added. "Gavin Newsom needs to be removed, before something worse happens here."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.