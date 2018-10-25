Megyn Kelly’s NBC future in doubt as Peacock Network airs rerun of troubled morning show

NBC News’ highest-paid star Megyn Kelly’s status with the Peacock Network is up in the air and she will miss the remainder of the week after a turbulent 48-hour span that essentially pitted her own network against her.

Multiple news organizations have reported that the future of “Megyn Kelly Today” is in doubt. Kelly -- who reportedly makes $23 million per year -- found herself in hot water with colleagues and NBC executives after making a comment about blackface Halloween costumes on Tuesday.

"Given the circumstances, Megyn Kelly Today will be on tape the rest of the week,” an NBC News spokesperson told Fox News.

Kelly’s comments were reported on both “NBC Nightly News” and “Today,” leading to much speculation that NBC News executives hoped to put a spotlight on the controversial rhetoric as a way to separate with the veteran journalist. NBC colleagues quickly became her biggest critics when Craig Melvin called her comments “racist and ignorant” and Al Roker said she “owes a bigger apology to folks of color around the country.”

Kelly offered a heartfelt apology to open her show on Wednesday and received a standing ovation from the in-studio audience. But NBC News chairman Andy Lack condemned Kelly’s comments during a previously scheduled town hall event for his news division staff on Wednesday.

“There is no other way to put this, but I condemn those remarks… There is no place on our air or in this workplace for them,” Lack told his staff, according to The New York Times.

NBC did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

Kelly reportedly parted ways with Creative Artists Agency on Wednesday. The powerhouse agency also represents NBC News president Noah Oppenheim. Kelly was reportedly close to landing UTA co-president Jay Sures as her new representative, but the high-powered agent backed out after speaking with Oppenheim, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kelly has reportedly hired top Hollywood talent litigator Bryan Freedman, leading to speculation that she is gearing up for a legal battle with NBC.

CAA and Freedman’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“Megyn Kelly Today” has been troubled by low ratings since its 2017 debut and there have been reports that NBC was looking to reshuffle its morning show long before the blackface controversy. Kelly’s time at NBC began with a now-defunct Sunday night newsmagazine and her troubled hour of “Today” has featured a series of headline-making moments, such as famously asking Hollywood icon Jane Fonda about her plastic surgery.

During her tenure at NBC, Kelly -- a champion of the #MeToo movement -- has also taken shots at the network for not hiring an independent law firm to conduct an investigation into the culture of the company amid Matt Lauer’s termination for sexual misconduct.