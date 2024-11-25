Paris Hilton called out by fans after insisting she's never had plastic surgery, Botox or fillers

Paris Hilton is keeping it "all natural."

The reality TV star insisted she's never had any work done, in a recent interview on the "Zach Sang Show."

"I feel really proud that I'm all natural," Hilton explained. "I’ve stayed out of the sun. I’ve never done any Botox, injectables, no surgery, nothing."

"My mom told me when I was 8 years old, ‘Paris, stay out of the sun,'" she continued. "And then she taught me this amazing 10-step skincare routine. So I’ve literally been doing that since [I was] 8."

Hilton, 43, revealed she had a spa built into her home that includes the "most epic" LED light therapy, hydrofacial machines, hypobaric chamber and cryotherapy.

"It's basically like a real spa," the singer claimed.

However, fans were quick to point out some inconsistencies.

"If she didn't have Botox, she needs to go to a doctor," one user wrote in the comments of the "Zach Sang Show" Instagram account. "Her eyebrows don't move. She might be having a stroke."

"Wow. How did her mom teach her not to move any of the upper facial muscles!!!???? I need this secret 10 steps!" another added.

"Every. Single. Picture of Paris in the 2000s she was with a tan lol," one user wrote. "Many times she was partying at a pool party or tanning in the sung sunglasses and a foil reflector."

"I am convinced @parishilton is actually doing a bit here and this is pure comedy, and sarcasm at its finest," one added.

Others argued that it's likely she is telling the truth about being all natural, with one person commenting, "People she's not that old, it's probably true, the fact that she didn't do botox or injectables doesn't mean she's not doing many other things to her skin."

Another person agreed, saying, "yes that’s true so like only 40 something & super rich, easy lifestyle. She should look youthful."

"Her face card never changed!" someone wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Look exactly the same and matures as time goes by! Good for her with all the pressure Hollywood."

Fox News Digital reached out to Hilton's representative for comment.

Hilton and her husband Carter Reum previously discussed their "dream home" in an interview with with People.

"We unicorn trot around the house, we dance making Taco Tuesdays, we go to your package room and you say, 'Can we go to the package room for 15 minutes and open packages?'" Reum said to Hilton. "We go to the wellness center and do treatments. We just get to hang out. It's like an amusement park. There's so many different activities to do."

Hilton refers to the "wellness center" as the "sliving spa."

"It's like having the fountain of youth at your house," she said.

