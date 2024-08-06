'Spy Kids' star Alexa PenaVega reveals husband was jealous of love scenes

Alexa PenaVega and husband Carlos once had an issue with the "Spy Kids" actress filming love scenes in movies.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Alexa revealed that at the beginning of her marriage with Carlos, he would get jealous of her filming those scenes. But once their relationship with God grew, things became easier.

"So, years ago, Carlos would get a little jealous, but I think the more confident and comfortable, and honestly the closer we got to God, the more our roles started shifting with what we were taking," Alexa explained.

"But, also, I think there's just so much trust in our relationship that there was never a need to be, like, threatened by anybody else."

Carlos chimed in, "There are boundaries, though. There are healthy boundaries."

The PenaVegas recently collaborated with Great American Family to star in an upcoming Christmas movie.

Carlos explained that since their collaboration with the organization, whether he's on set with his wife or not, he knows the scenes she's shooting are "safe."

"That's what I love so much about Great American Family," he said. "If she's not doing a movie with me, I know that whatever she's doing, whoever she's with, it's safe. And it's all going to be good. So, for us, this is such a great home for us."

In the upcoming untitled film, Alexa and Carlos will play romantic love interests. When asked by Fox News Digital if filming those scenes is uncomfortable for them, Alexa and Carlos both said it was not.

"I think this movie in particular is really special because, basically, we were given the opportunity to produce this one. Like, this is our, our production company. It's the first one that we've been able to actually produce together, and from the ground up," Carlos said.

"So, for us, this is super special in getting to live out these characters on the screen. I mean, I've had so much fun."

Although religion is important to the PenaVegas, they don't want to limit their careers to Christian films.

"So, we're in this half-and-half place. We think faith-based films are really important, but I think, more importantly, are movies that are for the world, but they're made by kingdom-hearted people because we don't want to just make Christian movies," Alexa said.

"We want to make movies that just have so much, so much behind them, so much meaning, to where you walk away and feel really good and don't even know why," she added. "It's because everything in the movie is really coming from a kingdom heart, but we're talking about real world things. I think it's really easy for Christian films to come across as cheesy, a cookie cutter, when, honestly, the Christian life is hard."

"Life can be ugly, but there's a way out, and let's show the world that," Carlos added.

Alexa and Carlos married in 2014, shortly after meeting each other at Bible study. This year has not been an easy year for the couple.

On April 15, Alexa and Carlos shared the news that their baby was stillborn. In a statement shared on both of their Instagram accounts, the couple wrote, "There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss. After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter ‘Indy’ was born at rest. It has been a painful journey. But in the pain we have found peace. God continues to comfort and hold us in his arms."

In the months before, they kept fans updated on her pregnancy. Indy was their fourth child. They also share sons Ocean, 7, and Kingston, 4, and daughter Rio, 2.

In June, Alexa told Fox News Digital their religion played a huge part in healing from their tragedy.

"I don't know how people do it without God because we can't explain it other than it was like supernatural peace that didn't make sense," Alexa said. "It doesn't make sense. It's beyond understanding. Because after it all happened, obviously we were devastated. It was heartbreaking. And yet we felt like God was just telling us, 'Hey, I am so sorry you had to go through this, but I am here for you, and I'm going to make a way for you.'"