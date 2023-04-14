Meghan Markle's sister Samantha accuses royal of painting her to be 'fame-seeking stranger' in refiled lawsuit

Meghan Markle's sister Samantha Markle has refiled the defamation lawsuit she brought against the actress after it was dismissed.

Samantha's legal team filed an amended complaint April 13, doubling down on the claim she was defamed by Meghan's 2021 Oprah interview, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Meghan made these false claims, which are now believed to be true by the public, making it appear that Samantha is a fame-seeking stranger to Meghan," Samantha's lawyer Jamie Alan Sasson told Fox News Digital.

A judge originally dismissed the lawsuit, saying the comments made during the interview by Meghan were her opinion about the actress's own childhood.

"As a reasonable listener would understand it, Defendant merely expresses an opinion about her childhood and her relationship with her half-siblings," the judge wrote at the time.

"Thus, the Court finds that Defendant’s statement is not objectively verifiable or subject to empirical proof. Plaintiff cannot plausibly disprove Defendant’s opinion of her own childhood."

However, Samantha's legal team insists Meghan's comments during the interview falsely portrayed the actress as an only child who had no relationship with her half-siblings. Additionally, Samantha emphasized that she didn't change her last name to Markle to "cash in" on the "Suits" actress' fame as Meghan alleged during the 2021 interview.

Samantha and her legal team believe the amended complaint will prove "Meghan has defamed her sister and that the case will … be heard by a jury."

The new complaint also includes statements made in the Netflix documentary by Meghan that Samantha also claims are false. Samantha specifically claimed interviews used in the six-part series painted her to be a racist.

One episode of the "Meghan & Harry" docuseries accused Samantha of spreading disinformation about Meghan that led to an online hate campaign against the actress.

Samantha claimed the "hand-picked interviewees" and statements made by Meghan in the docuseries were "damaging and dangerous."

She is requesting compensatory damages, punitive damages and a jury trial.

A representative for Meghan did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.