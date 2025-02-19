Meghan Markle slammed for using small business' name for her lifestyle brand

After announcing the renaming of her lifestyle brand, Meghan Markle has been accused of trying to "snatch" the same name of a small business that has been established for nearly eight years.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she changed the name of her brand from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever. The problem, however, is the name already belongs to a small clothing brand based out of New York City.

Shortly after the reveal, As Ever NYC founder, Mark Kolski, took to social media to address the confusion and reassure his followers that his company is "not affiliated" with Markle's brand.

"Wow and Hello," Kolski wrote on Instagram. "I want to say thank you to all the old friends who know and love our small family brand As Ever, and also say hi to all those that have just become aware we exist. In the last 36 hours there has been an outpouring of support and concern regarding recent events around our namesake brand. We are aware. We are not affiliated."

"This venture started back in 2015 when I reworked vintage military to make our signature tanker pant for my wife, Astrid Dahl as a side hobby. It was followed by a pink jumpsuit that quickly became a cult classic."



"In 2017, As Ever became official and I started manufacturing," he continued. "There are several women and events that were instrumental in the creation of our brand. I want to thank them again. I also want to thank Robert Chauca and his family run factory. Without all of them, As Ever would not exist."

"It’s 2025. We are grateful to still be here making clothing in New York & New Jersey," the post concluded. "We are grateful for all the customers coast to coast and world wide that have supported our venture. We will continue As Ever."

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the matter.

"Meghan Markle took the same name as an already trademarked established clothing store… As Ever," one X user wrote. "They didn’t steal her brand. She tried to snatch theirs."

"Is Meghan Markle trying to do a ‘Blake Lively move’ of stealing the brand's name on the New York based 'As Ever' brand of clothing? And is Netflix wrapped up in it?" another asked.

Speaking to The Sun, Kolski said he is "exploring all possibilities" and standing firm on not changing his company's name.

"I’m a very small business, it’s a family-run operation. I’m essentially a one-man band," he said. "This new venture has the power and money of Netflix behind it. Even if I wanted to do something I don’t think I have the behemoth of lawyers and money that are behind this."

Fox News Digital understands that Markle’s brand will focus on lifestyle products and will not be making clothing.

On Tuesday, Markle shared the big news with her nearly 2 million Instagram followers that she had landed on a new name for her brand.

"The cat’s out of the bag," Markle said in the video. "I’m shocked we’ve kept this a secret for so long. In two weeks my show is coming out, which I’m so excited for. And also, my business, which I think there has been a lot of curiosity about."

"Last year, I had thought, 'American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name.' It’s my neighborhood; it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area," she explained.

"Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business, which was huge. So, I thought about it, and I’ve been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it’s called As Ever."

The "Suits" alum additionally unveiled a brand-new website and logo for her lifestyle brand.

"As Ever essentially means as it’s always been, and if you’ve followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I’ve always loved cooking and crafting and gardening – this is what I do," she added.

She concluded her video by listing items she plans to include in her As Ever lifestyle brand, such as fruit preserves.

"I think we’re all clear at this point that jam is my jam. But there are so many more products that I just love, and now it's time to share them with you. So, I just can’t wait for you to see it. Thanks guys!"

