Meghan Markle selfie-snapper says he had ‘no idea she was there’

A Wimbledon selfie-snapper accused of invading the Duchess of Sussex’s privacy told The Sun: “I had no idea she was there!”

Tennis fan Hasan Hasanov, 58, was warned off as he took a picture from the row in front of Meghan’s VIP seat.

But the oil and gas safety engineer was just taking a selfie on his iPhone with the players in the background and was baffled to be asked by a minder: “Please give them privacy.”

Hasan, who queued from 5 a.m. and paid £25 for his Court One seat, said he did not know the Duchess was there and thought the bodyguard was asking him not to photograph the players with their shirts off.

He said: “I honestly couldn’t really care less about taking a picture of Meghan, Harry or any of the royals — and, if I did, I’d ask first. I was much more interested in getting a video of Roger Federer in action.”

New mom Meghan’s bizarre picture ban came as she watched Serena Williams with two pals last week.

It made front-page news in The Sun and sparked anger over her churlish attitude towards royal fans.

Azerbaijan-born Hasan was photographed being ticked off by her bodyguard but was unaware of his brush with royalty as he had left the country for a holiday in Switzerland.

Hasan, from Wallington, South London, only found out when his daughter sent him a snap of the front page of The Sun.

