Meghan Markle
Published

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pay tribute to Ukrainian people while accepting NAACP President's award

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex called Russia's attack on Ukraine a 'breach of international and humanitarian law'

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reiterated their support for the people of Ukraine as they accepted an award at the NAACP Awards on Saturday night.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were honored with the President’s Award, spoke about those in Ukraine impacted by the ongoing Russian invasion.

"We would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine who urgently need our continued support as a global community," said Prince Harry while standing next to his wife. The couple was recognized for their outreach efforts in the U.S. and around the world.

"It’s safe to say I come from a very different background than my incredible wife," he said. "Yet, our lives were brought together for a reason. We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to confront injustice and a belief for the most overlooked that are the most important to listen to."

Prince Harry (L) and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, accept the President's Award at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards Show at The Switch on Saturday, February 26, 2022 in Burbank, California.

Prince Harry (L) and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, accept the President's Award at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards Show at The Switch on Saturday, February 26, 2022 in Burbank, California. (Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock)

Both talked about inspiring the next generation of activists through the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award. It’s a newly created award that acknowledges leaders creating change within the social justice and technology realm to advance civil and human rights.

On Friday, the inaugural award was given to Dr. Safiya Noble, who Meghan called a "visionary."

The awards ceremony aired live on BET in Los Angeles with some talent appearing in person while others watched virtually. There was no in-person audience.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex denounced the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex denounced the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a statement on their Archewell website that read, "WE STAND WITH THE PEOPLE OF UKRAINE."

"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same," their statement read.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sasha Savitsky covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

