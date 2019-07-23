Meghan Markle, Prince Harry anger fans over Prince George birthday wish

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry drew the ire of the royal fanbase on Monday over their birthday wish to nephew Prince George, who turned 6 on July 22.

On Sunday, Prince William and Kate Middleton unveiled three new portraits of their first-born son ahead of his sixth birthday, posting the photos on Kensington Palace’s Instagram account.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness’s sixth birthday,” the caption read, adding the snapshots were taken by Middleton, 37.

Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, posted a message to George in the comments section of one photograph, using their Sussex Royal Instagram handle.

“Happy Birthday ! Wishing you a very special day and lots of love!” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote.

The post ignited a firestorm of fury from fellow commenters.

“Please include ‘HRH Prince George’ next time as sign of RESPECT to the future King,” one follower seethed.

“One day Prince George will teach you how to be respectful, you will remember this Day,” another wrote.

“What a generic way to wish him a happy birthday. Not even saying his name,” a commenter posted.

Others fans commended Meghan and Harry for their efforts, writing, “What a lovely birthday message.”

Meghan and Harry have endured a wave of criticism in recent months, stemming from decisions including an alleged photo ban at Wimbledon and their decision to host a private christening for son Archie Harrison.

Last week, Meghan was overheard speaking to Pharrell Williams at the European premiere of “The Lion King,” telling the music producer “they don’t make it easy,” appearing to reference the onslaught of media attention surrounding the royal family.

This story was originally published by the New York Post.