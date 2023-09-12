Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry at Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Invictus Games in support of the veteran community.

On Tuesday, Markle was seen joining her husband in Germany to support and spectate the charity event, which "offers a recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women," according to the foundation's website.

According to Hello Magazine, Markle gave a full speech as she joined Harry at the international sporting competition. She addressed the reasoning for her late arrival, shouting out her two children: Prince Archie, 4 and Princess Lilibet, 2.

"Hi everybody. It is so special to be here, and I'm sorry that I was a little late to the party. Just like so many of you this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fisher House has created, so I just had to spend a little bit more time at home getting our little ones settled, getting milkshakes, doing school drop off, and then I landed a couple of hours ago," she began.

MEGHAN MARKLE PARTIES AT BEYONCE CONCERT WITH HOLLYWOOD PALS

"I'm thrilled that the first event I've been to for Invictus is here with all of you. It's amazing, and I’m here the mood so far is off to a good start is that right?" she said, per the outlet.

Markle continued, "So a huge thank you for this amazing event that Fisher House has put on, I was fortunate to go and visit one of their houses in Los Angeles just a couple of weeks ago, and I was so moved by everything that they do. As they understand, as you do, as my husband does in creating the Invictus Games, how much the value of rehabilitation matters not just as a solitary experience, but as a family."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The Duchess of Sussex noted that she is "really proud" to be a part of the Invictus Games family.

"I'm grateful for all of you that are here. We've also received a few gifts from the Canadian team we got a bracelet and on that bracelets they put the initials of one of the people who wasn't able to make it here tonight," she continued.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Markle concluded, "There are so many people we know back home who are rooting for all of you, even if they can't be here you, they are here in spirit. Thank you, thank you also for this amazing band and we're looking forward to such a fantastic week. Have the best time, we're cheering for you, and we can't wait to bring our kids also so they can experience just how awesome this is. Thank you guys so so much."

The Duke of Sussex founded the Invictus Games in 2014. Per the foundation's website, Harry was inspired after he attended the U.S. Warrior Games in 2013.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 2023 Invictus Games opened on Saturday and officially began Sunday. The competition is expected to run until Sept. 16. The event this year is being held in Düsseldorf, Germany.

In 2022, the annual event was held at The Hague in the Netherlands. According to People magazine, the 2025 Invictus Games will be held in North America in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada.