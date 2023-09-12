Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

British Royals

Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry at Invictus Games

Harry founded the international Invictus Games following a trip to the US Warrior Games in 2013

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
close
Meghan Markle must learn this lesson from Princess Diana: royal expert Video

Meghan Markle must learn this lesson from Princess Diana: royal expert

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen reveals the one lesson he believes the Duchess of Sussex should learn from her late mother-in-law's brief life. The Princess of Wales passed away on Aug. 31, 1997 at age 36.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Invictus Games in support of the veteran community.

On Tuesday, Markle was seen joining her husband in Germany to support and spectate the charity event, which "offers a recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women," according to the foundation's website.

According to Hello Magazine, Markle gave a full speech as she joined Harry at the international sporting competition. She addressed the reasoning for her late arrival, shouting out her two children: Prince Archie, 4 and Princess Lilibet, 2.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany on Tuesday. (Photo by Chris Jackson)

"Hi everybody. It is so special to be here, and I'm sorry that I was a little late to the party. Just like so many of you this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fisher House has created, so I just had to spend a little bit more time at home getting our little ones settled, getting milkshakes, doing school drop off, and then I landed a couple of hours ago," she began. 

MEGHAN MARKLE PARTIES AT BEYONCE CONCERT WITH HOLLYWOOD PALS

"I'm thrilled that the first event I've been to for Invictus is here with all of you. It's amazing, and I’m here the mood so far is off to a good start is that right?" she said, per the outlet.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle arrived at the 2023 Invictus Games on Tuesday. (Photo by Chris Jackson)

Markle continued, "So a huge thank you for this amazing event that Fisher House has put on, I was fortunate to go and visit one of their houses in Los Angeles just a couple of weeks ago, and I was so moved by everything that they do. As they understand, as you do, as my husband does in creating the Invictus Games, how much the value of rehabilitation matters not just as a solitary experience, but as a family."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The Duchess of Sussex noted that she is "really proud" to be a part of the Invictus Games family. 

Prince Harry Invictus Games

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watched the Wheelchair Basketball during day three of the Invictus Games. (Photo by Joern Pollex)

Prince Harry

Prince Harry was inspired to start the foundation after attending the U.S. Warrior Games in 2013. (Photo by Kadir Ilboga/Anadolu Agency)

"I'm grateful for all of you that are here. We've also received a few gifts from the Canadian team we got a bracelet and on that bracelets they put the initials of one of the people who wasn't able to make it here tonight," she continued. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Markle concluded, "There are so many people we know back home who are rooting for all of you, even if they can't be here you, they are here in spirit. Thank you, thank you also for this amazing band and we're looking forward to such a fantastic week. Have the best time, we're cheering for you, and we can't wait to bring our kids also so they can experience just how awesome this is. Thank you guys so so much."

Prince Harry with veterans

Prince Harry met a service dog on day three of the Invictus Games on Tuesday. (Photo by Chris Jackson)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen with Yuliia "Taira" Paievska at the "Friends @ Home Event" during day three of the Invictus Games. (Photo by Chris Jackson)

The Duke of Sussex founded the Invictus Games in 2014. Per the foundation's website, Harry was inspired after he attended the U.S. Warrior Games in 2013. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 2023 Invictus Games opened on Saturday and officially began Sunday. The competition is expected to run until Sept. 16. The event this year is being held in Düsseldorf, Germany.

In 2022, the annual event was held at The Hague in the Netherlands. According to People magazine, the 2025 Invictus Games will be held in North America in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending