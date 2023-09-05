Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle parties without Prince Harry at Beyoncé concert with Hollywood pals

Meghan Markle attended her second Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles for the Renaissance world tour

By Emily Trainham Fox News
Published
close
Meghan Markle must learn this lesson from Princess Diana: royal expert Video

Meghan Markle must learn this lesson from Princess Diana: royal expert

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen reveals the one lesson he believes the Duchess of Sussex should learn from her late mother-in-law's brief life. The Princess of Wales passed away on Aug. 31, 1997 at age 36.

Meghan Markle was living it up with her Hollywood pals without husband Prince Harry.

After fans posted photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles on Friday, some claimed that Harry looked "bored" or even "miserable." Monday night, Markle saw the "Crazy in Love" singer again, this time without her husband.

Markle was seen at the show posing with actress Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland, a singer and, along with Beyoncé, a former member of the group Destiny's Child.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY ENJOY BEYONCÉ'S RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR IN LOS ANGELES

A photo of Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland and Meghan Markle

Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium on September 04, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

Harry was nowhere to be seen.

The prince was last spotted in public at Sunday's Inter Miami CF soccer game featuring World Cup champion Lionel Messi. Markle wasn't in attendance, but stars like Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Sudeikis and Mario Lopez were at the game.

Prince-Harry-Will-Ferrell

Prince Harry, right, talks with actor Will Ferrell, second from left, prior to a Major League Soccer match between Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Harry was seen speaking with actor Will Ferrell, and after photos of him were shared from the event, several fans pointed out that he seemed much happier and relaxed than he did in some of the photos with Markle at the Beyoncé show.

MEGHAN MARKLE TAKING A ‘HUGE RISK DISTANCING HERSELF’ FROM PRINCE HARRY IN CAREER REBRAND: EXPERT

Prince Harry smiling at soccer game

Prince Harry was all smiles during a match between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium on September 03, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Harry How/Getty Images)

In addition to these recent separate outings, Harry will travel to the U.K. alone in the coming days — as Fox News Digital learned last month, he's scheduled to attend an awards ceremony for the charity WellChild on Sept. 7.

While the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death is the next day, the next event on his calendar is for Sept. 9 — the opening of the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany. Markle will reportedly join him for this event.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smile as senior royals

Another recent project for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is an adaptation of the romance novel "Meet Me at the Lake" for Netflix production. (Chris Jackson)

This new habit of doing things individually could be part of the idea that Markle is trying to separate herself professionally from her husband.

"I certainly think that Meghan has counsel in her ear telling her that she is better off without Prince Harry and the royal drama — professionally — but Meghan was a working actor before Harry," Kinsey Schofield of the "To Di for Daily" podcast told Fox News Digital last week. "She was not a celebrity or a household name. We loved and accepted Meghan because we have loved Prince Harry since he was a little boy."

Prince Harry in a dark grey suit and tie looks off to his left while walking into High Court

Prince Harry has always been heavily involved in charity work. (Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency)

"He elevated her, and I think people will be much more forgiving of him before they will forgive her."

Schofield noted that people will "continue to sour toward her as she chases the spotlight," unlike Harry, who according to Schofield, seems committed more than ever to his charitable efforts.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Schofield says she believes that "if Meghan strays too far from Harry, people’s hearts might soften towards Harry — especially with all the recent charity work we’ve seen him do… solo… plus ‘Heart of Invictus.'"

Meghan Markle smiles slightly off-camera in a white hat and matching outfit and earrings

Meghan Markle attended two of Beyoncé's four concerts in Los Angeles. (DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP)

While Markle has just over 30 acting credits to her name, many of them are small or uncredited. Her biggest role by far was that of Rachel Zane in the USA series "Suits" — she appeared in 108 episodes from 2011 to 2018.

The show has had a surge of popularity over the last few months as it made its debut on Netflix, but as Schofield told Fox News Digital, that "can be chalked up to Netflix literally shoving it down our throats this summer."

Prince Harry in a navy suit and tie holds Meghan Markle's hand, wearing a dark dress after the Queen passed away

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been together since 2016. (Chris Jackson)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Markle signed with WME, one of Hollywood's top talent agencies, in April. Unlike her previous business ventures with Netflix and Spotify, Harry was not involved in her deal. Likewise, Harry produced his documentary "Heart of Invictus" without Markle.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and Ashley Papas contributed to this report.

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

Trending