Meghan Markle's dad claims he sent her flowers for 40th birthday but hasn't received a response

Meghan Markle's father apparently attempted to end their estrangement by sending the duchess flowers on her 40th birthday.

Thomas Markle told TMZ that he sent the Duchess of Sussex a dozen red roses with two yellow roses in the middle to symbolize her and Prince Harry's two children: Archie and Lilibet.

The former "Suits" actress turned 40 on Aug. 4.

He also told the outlet his gift included a note that read, "Wishing you a happy birthday and brighter days."

Thomas claimed his daughter has yet to acknowledge his gesture. His interest in including a nod to his two grandchildren came from his desire to meet them in person one day.

He is currently living in Rosarito, Mexico, while Meghan and Prince Harry are settled down just hours away in Montecito, California.

Meghan and her father have been estranged since the week the Sussexes tied the knot at their May 2018 royal wedding in the United Kingdom.

Thomas, 76, participated in a staged photoshoot ahead of the royal wedding, and he's since admitted he wasn't truthful to his daughter about it at the time. He later was unable to attend the couple's nuptials because he suffered a heart attack.

"I wish I hadn't done the whole thing, but here's the other side... It's like no one took any time to protect any member of our family. We were attacked by the press every day -- my oldest daughter, my son, myself, my grandchildren -- all of us were attacked by the press. Nobody was there to care for us. No one looked after us," the duchess' father said to the outlet .

Thomas has been outspoken about his opposition to some of his daughter and Prince Harry's actions in recent years, most notably their decision to depart as senior royals of the British royal family and their bombshell March interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Sources recently told Fox News that he's grown "frustrated" after being "blackballed" for so many years but is still holding out hope for reconciliation with Meghan.

In a video obtained by Fox News last month, Thomas said he was ready to take the matter to court in hopes of finally meeting Archie and Lilibet.

"We shouldn’t be punishing [Lili] for Meghan and Harry’s bad behavior," said the former Hollywood lighting director in a video exclusively obtained by Fox News. "Archie and Lili are small children. They’re not politics. They’re not pawns. They’re not part of the game. And they’re also royal and entitled to the same rights as any other royal."

"… I will be petitioning the California courts for the rights to see my grandchildren in the very near future," Thomas added.

Reps for Meghan did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.