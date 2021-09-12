LIVE UPDATES: 2021 MTV VMAs

incoming update…
Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian took the stage to introduce the final performance of the night. Machine Gun Kelly performed while Travis Barker played the drums.
MGK ended the performance by slamming his guitar into the stage until he broke it to pieces.
The rapper took home the award for his song, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)."
Lil Nas X performed some of his hit songs earlier in the night.
The rapper wore a red suit and matching hat as he rapped some of his most famous songs. He was joined by rapper Spliff Star.
"This is so crazy," the 18-year-old pop star said while accepting her second award. Rodrigo also took home the award for song of the year.
The pop star changed outfits into a strapless pink gown to accept the award.
Machine Gun Kelly took home the award for best alternative. The musician gave girlfriend Megan Fox a kiss before heading to the stage to accept his award.
MGK revealed he almost didn’t release the song he won with, "my ex's best friend." "I hate it, don’t put it out," he recalled telling his manager.
Alicia Keys stunned during her performance in a floor-length gold sequined gown featuring a train. The star performed "Empire State of Mind" in the wake of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
The Foo Fighters gave fans a medley performance of some of their greatest hits. On top of winning the first ever Global Icon Award, the band will also be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.
The Foo Fighters thanked MTV for the honor.
BTS sent a message to their fans as they couldn't make the show. "We feel so blessed and grateful for all of the love we received this year."
98 Degrees and Back Street Boys members presented the award to BTS, in fitting moment.
Doja Cat and SZA took home the award for best collaboration for their song "Kiss Me More."
Doja Cat commented on her unusual outfit change as she accepted her award. "I look like a worm," she said. "That's dope. I never thought I'd be dressed as a worm while accepting an award."
Travis Scott took home the best hip hop award for his song "Franchise" featuring Young Thug and M.I.A.
The rapper shouted out his first daughter Stormi in his acceptance speech. Scott is expecting his second child with Kylie Jenner.
The pop star picked up another big win. He kissed wife Hailey Bieber, who donned an outfit change.
Bieber emphasized how music can "bring us all together" in his acceptance speech after mentioning how the coronavirus pandemic left us in "unprecedented times."
"I really do believe the best is yet to come."
Doja Cat performed two of her songs while wearing a stunning red jumpsuit.
The pop star wore a black sequined dress with pink and black tulle accents while she sang and danced. Cabello then introduced her boyfriend Shawn Mendes, who performed "Summer of Love."
Billie Eilish takes home the award for video for good. The pop star thanked her fans and emphasized the award was fan-voted. "I really love you," she said told the audience.
Eilish also noted that we need to "protect" young women "at all costs." "We have to remember that we all have power and we have to remember not to abuse it."
The rapper performed a choreographed dance in the middle of his song "Industry Baby." Jack Harlow joined him. Lil Nas X ended his performance with "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."
Lil Nas X used his performance to bring awareness to AIDS. Mardrequs Harris, Southern AIDS Coalition’s Director of Community Investments, participated onstage during the performance.
Tyler Joseph and his wife Jenna Black welcomed their first child in February.
The pop star thanked his little brother, mom, dad and grandparents before shouting out his wife Hailey Bieber.
The "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" singer made a political statement before presenting an award. "Girls still wanna have fun. We also want to have funds, equal pay, control over our bodies, you know- fundamental rights," Lauper said. "Ok, back to the awards."
Musgraves used fire to stun fans with her latest song "Star-Crossed." The country music star released her latest album on Sept. 10.
Rodrigo, 18, won the award for Best Song for "Driver's License." She dedicated the award to "all the girls who write songs on their bedroom floor."
The "Let's Get Loud" singer wore a sequined skirt and showed off skin with a laced- up black top.
Olivia Rodrigo performed her hit song "Good 4 U" while wearing a lavender mini dress paired with Doc Martens. Fans went crazy for the 18-year-old pop star, singing along with Rodrigo. The musician shattered a video camera with her microphone during the electric performance.
Madonna, who wore a cheeky leather bodysuit, opened up the show. "We're still here motherf-----s," she said before welcoming Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber to the stage.
