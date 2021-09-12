Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: 2021 MTV VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards is airing live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Covered by: Lauryn Overhultz

Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian introduce 'future baby daddies' MGK, Travis Barker

Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian took the stage to introduce the final performance of the night. Machine Gun Kelly performed while Travis Barker played the drums.

MGK ended the performance by slamming his guitar into the stage until he broke it to pieces.

Lil Nas X wins video of the year

Lil Nas X

The rapper took home the award for his song, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)."

Lil Nas X performed some of his hit songs earlier in the night.

Busta Rhymes performs medley of his greatest hits

The rapper wore a red suit and matching hat as he rapped some of his most famous songs. He was joined by rapper Spliff Star.

Olivia Rodrigo takes home her second award of the night as she wins best new artist

"This is so crazy," the 18-year-old pop star said while accepting her second award. Rodrigo also took home the award for song of the year.

The pop star changed outfits into a strapless pink gown to accept the award.

Machine Gun Kelly gives Megan Fox a kiss before accepting award for best alternative

Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly took home the award for best alternative. The musician gave girlfriend Megan Fox a kiss before heading to the stage to accept his award.

MGK revealed he almost didn’t release the song he won with, "my ex's best friend." "I hate it, don’t put it out," he recalled telling his manager.

Alicia Keys gives breathtaking performance of 'Empire State of Mind' as she pays tribute to NYC

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys stunned during her performance in a floor-length gold sequined gown featuring a train. The star performed "Empire State of Mind" in the wake of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The Foo Fighters receive the first ever global icon award at the 2021 VMAs

Foo Fighters

The Foo Fighters gave fans a medley performance of some of their greatest hits. On top of winning the first ever Global Icon Award, the band will also be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.

The Foo Fighters thanked MTV for the honor.

BTS wins best k-pop award for 'Butter'

BTS sent a message to their fans as they couldn't make the show. "We feel so blessed and grateful for all of the love we received this year."

98 Degrees and Back Street Boys members presented the award to BTS, in fitting moment.

Doja Cat and SZA voted best collaboration at MTV VMAs

Doja Cat

Doja Cat and SZA took home the award for best collaboration for their song "Kiss Me More."

Doja Cat commented on her unusual outfit change as she accepted her award. "I look like a worm," she said. "That's dope. I never thought I'd be dressed as a worm while accepting an award."

Travis Scott wins award for best hip hop

Travis Scott took home the best hip hop award for his song "Franchise" featuring Young Thug and M.I.A.

The rapper shouted out his first daughter Stormi in his acceptance speech. Scott is expecting his second child with Kylie Jenner.

Justin Bieber snags second award as he wins artist of the year

The pop star picked up another big win. He kissed wife Hailey Bieber, who donned an outfit change.

Bieber emphasized how music can "bring us all together" in his acceptance speech after mentioning how the coronavirus pandemic left us in "unprecedented times."

"I really do believe the best is yet to come."

Doja Cat sings while hanging from the ceiling in stunning performance

Doja Cat sings while hanging from the ceiling in stunning performance

Doja Cat

Doja Cat performed two of her songs while wearing a stunning red jumpsuit.

Camila Cabello gets spicy during performance of 'Don't Go Yet'

Camila Cabello

The pop star wore a black sequined dress with pink and black tulle accents while she sang and danced. Cabello then introduced her boyfriend Shawn Mendes, who performed "Summer of Love."

Billie Eilish wins the award for video for good

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish takes home the award for video for good. The pop star thanked her fans and emphasized the award was fan-voted. "I really love you," she said told the audience.

Eilish also noted that we need to "protect" young women "at all costs." "We have to remember that we all have power and we have to remember not to abuse it."

Lil Nas X rocks pink pants, shows off moves while performing hit songs

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow

The rapper performed a choreographed dance in the middle of his song "Industry Baby." Jack Harlow joined him. Lil Nas X ended his performance with "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."

Lil Nas X used his performance to bring awareness to AIDS. Mardrequs Harris, Southern AIDS Coalition’s Director of Community Investments, participated onstage during the performance.

'21 Pilots' lead singer announces he's expecting second child with his wife during performance

Tyler Joseph and his wife Jenna Black welcomed their first child in February.

Justin Bieber takes home best pop award

The pop star thanked his little brother, mom, dad and grandparents before shouting out his wife Hailey Bieber.

Cyndi Lauper declares women want 'fundamental rights' while presenting award

Cyndi Lauper

The "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" singer made a political statement before presenting an award. "Girls still wanna have fun. We also want to have funds, equal pay, control over our bodies, you know- fundamental rights," Lauper said. "Ok, back to the awards."

Kacey Musgraves lights up the stage with fire as she performs 'Star-Crossed'

Kacey Musgraves

Musgraves used fire to stun fans with her latest song "Star-Crossed." The country music star released her latest album on Sept. 10.

Olivia Rodrigo takes home the first award of the 2021 MTV VMAs

Rodrigo, 18, won the award for Best Song for "Driver's License." She dedicated the award to "all the girls who write songs on their bedroom floor."

Jennifer Lopez stuns while presenting first award of the night

Jennifer Lopez

The "Let's Get Loud" singer wore a sequined skirt and showed off skin with a laced- up black top.

Olivia Rodrigo stuns fans by being lowered from the ceiling during performance

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo performed her hit song "Good 4 U" while wearing a lavender mini dress paired with Doc Martens. Fans went crazy for the 18-year-old pop star, singing along with Rodrigo. The musician shattered a video camera with her microphone during the electric performance.

Madonna opens the show

Madonna

Madonna, who wore a cheeky leather bodysuit, opened up the show. "We're still here motherf-----s," she said before welcoming Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber to the stage.

