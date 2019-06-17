Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine says he was diagnosed with throat cancer

Dave Mustaine has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

The Megadeth frontman revealed his diagnosis on Twitter Monday.

“I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer,” tweeted the 57-year-old. “It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on — but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun.

“Unfortunately this requires that we cancel most shows this year,” the rocker continued. “The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up to date information will be at Megadeth.com as we get it. Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP. Meanwhile, Kiko [Loureiro, guitar], David [Ellefson, bass], Dirk [Verbeuren, drums] and I are in the studio working on the follow-up to [2016’s] ‘Dystopia’ — which I can’t wait for everyone to hear. I’m so thankful for my whole team — family, doctors, band members, trainers and more. I’ll keep everyone posted. See you soon.”

Mustaine was a member of Metallica from 1981 until 1983 before being dismissed and replaced by Kirk Hammett, Blabbermouth.net reported. He then went on to form Megadeth and achieved his own worldwide success.

The outlet shared the Southern California native is considered as “an architect of the speed metal movement” and continues to have loyal following 35 years later.

Megadeth is celebrated as one of the most influential and respected metal bands of all time. It has sold more than 38 million albums worldwide, as well as earn seven Top 10 albums and 12 Grammy nominations. Megadeth earned a 2017 Grammy Award in the “Best Metal Performance” category for the “Dystopia” title track.

Back in 2016, Mustaine told Fox News he still isn’t fazed by critics.

“It’s like the old saying, dogs with no teeth bark the loudest,” he said at the time. I find that the meanest critics are people with no real musical education and are just bitter… [And] there are tons of people who play music that don’t have the gift."

At the time, Mustaine also shared that Clint Eastwood continues to be a source of inspiration for him as an artist.

"My favorite Clint Eastwood movie would undoubtedly have to go back to [1966's] 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," he explained. "Of course, I like the 'Dirty Harry' stuff, you know, 'Make my day' kind of thing. But I think the character that Clint had developed — I mean, he didn’t even smoke and he had used that cigar as a prop. And it just shows how a really good actor can do improv, take something and make it work... I can’t even remember the last record that I sang that I haven’t had a picture of him in the vocal booth while I was singing. He gives me that snotty... kind of attitude, you know?"