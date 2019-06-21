Meghan McCain mocks 2020 Dem longshots: 'You ain't never going to be president'

For their sakes, hopefully, Jay Inslee, John Delaney, and Marianne Williamson weren't watching "The View" today.

During Friday's show, the co-hosts were previewing next week's Democratic debates, when the topic turned to some of the candidates who aren't exactly frontrunners for the nomination.

"It doesn't take a political scientist... to know that some of these people ain't never going to be president. You ain't never going to be president now," Meghan McCain said.

Unapologetically, she then took aim at Delaney -- who appeared on the show earlier this month.

After joking she did not remember the former Maryland congressman's interview, McCain offered up a blunt assessment.

"Sorry honey, you're not going to be president," she said.

"I'm not trying to be a hater... and like, literally with some of this stuff, I do think there are some of these people running for president, yes it's admirable to run for president, but at a certain point, Marianne Williamson, you're wasting our collective time and I'd like to see people who are extremely serious that can win."

Co-host Sunny Hostin pushed back on that, suggesting that none of them thought then-candidate Donald Trump would become president when he first took the debate stage.

"You think Marianne Williamson's going to blow it out for everybody, Sunny? Come on," McCain said," prompting audience laughter.

On Thursday, Williamson received some intense questioning from the show's hosts who accused her of sounding a lot like Trump. She had responded to co-host Joy Behar's claim that her lack of political experience shouldn't disqualify her since seasoned politicians had put the country in a "ditch."

The first Democratic debates will take place on June 26 and 27 as former Vice President Joe Biden continued dominating the polls and Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., took second and third place.

"The View" hosts cheered on Warren who overtook the Vermont senator in polling for the Nevada caucuses and in New Hampshire -- one of the first primaries -- as well.