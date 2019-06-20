'View' hosts press 2020 Dem on how much she sounds like Trump

"The View" peppered author and 2020 Democratic hopeful Marianne Williamson with questions Thursday and suggested that she sounded too much like President Trump in her approach to politics.

Host Joy Behar brought up the comparison after Williamson pushed back on the idea that she shouldn't be president because she didn't have the experience that seasoned politicians did in negotiating with each other.

Seasoned politicians, Williamson argued, were the people who got the U.S. into a "ditch" and were not the only people who could get the country out of it. "But, that's what Trump said," Behar retorted. Co-host Sunny Hostin chimed in, saying that "it's not going so well with Trump."

Williamson indicated that was an unfair comparison and just like with space travel, the U.S. shouldn't give up on an idea because of failed attempts. "That's like saying the Challenger exploded so we shouldn't do space travel anymore," she said, prompting disagreement from co-host Meghan McCain.

Later in the interview, Williamson argued that her job as president would be to awaken the American people to the corruption inherent in the political system. "You sound a lot like Trump, just so we're clear. This is his message," McCain said.

Williamson previously ran for Congress but lost in 2014. She's the author of more than a dozen books and co-founded a nonprofit focused on peace-building projects. Co-host Ana Navarro, on Thursday, questioned whether Williamson used her 2020 bid to get more publicity for her career as a writer.

"Well, I kind of know something about marketing, having written 14 books," Williamson responded. "This would be a hell of a hard book tour,Ana, and you know that yourself. You don't run for president instead of having a book tour," she added.

Navarro pushed back, saying that a presidential run could get her on cable news or even "Dancing with the Stars," which had featured Energy Secretary and former presidential candidate Rick Perry.