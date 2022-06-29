‘Jeopardy!’ host Mayim Bialik reveals ‘deeply insulting’ comment she often hears about co-host Ken Jennings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Jeopardy!" host Mayim Bialik revealed during a recent podcast that she is often told she does not measure up to fellow co-host Ken Jennings.

During a recent episode of her podcast, "Bialik Breakdown," the former "The Big Bang Theory" star told actor Justin Long that fans who adore Jennings, a record-holding former contestant, often tell her: "We don’t prefer you to Ken."

"Isn’t that wild?" Long said in response, remarking how Hollywood stars and entertainment icons often face this sort of criticism.

"It’s the only profession that I can think of — or maybe politicians — where people will tell you deeply insulting things but with a big smile," he said.

"Exactly how they feel," Bialik interjected. She added: "Like, ‘I saw you in a magazine. I was very confused. You looked pretty,’" she said. "I get that a lot."

Long said the opposite was true for him: "This sounds like I’m bragging but —"

"You’re better looking in person?" Bialik asked while laughing.

"Yeah," he added.

During the episode, Bialik and Long discussed influential people in their lives, as well as dealing with trauma and overcoming people-pleasing tendencies.

Several people who commented on the podcast episode, which was shared on Instagram, expressed support for Bialik.

The "Jeopardy!" cohost has been subject to repeated criticisms from viewers of the show, from her hair to her clothing and now her hosting style.

Last week, Bialik took to social media to announce that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Hey everybody, not sure if this is clickbait or not, but I have COVID," Bialik said before noting she was vaccinated and boosted.

"I have COVID, and it’s no joke over here," she added. "It's very exhausting, the exhaustion is very special. I had mononucleosis when I was in college and the exhaustion hits like that where you cannot be awake, you can try to be awake but then all of a sudden you need to sleep."

Bialik became a cohost of "Jeopardy!" alongside Jennings, who set a record for a 74-show streak in 2004, after longtime host Alex Trebek died in 2020.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.