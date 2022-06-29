Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

‘Jeopardy!’ host Mayim Bialik reveals ‘deeply insulting’ comment she often hears about co-host Ken Jennings

Mayim Bialik made the comments during an episode of her podcast with actor Justin Long

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 7/28 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 7/28

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Jeopardy!" host Mayim Bialik revealed during a recent podcast that she is often told she does not measure up to fellow co-host Ken Jennings.

During a recent episode of her podcast, "Bialik Breakdown," the former "The Big Bang Theory" star told actor Justin Long that fans who adore Jennings, a record-holding former contestant, often tell her: "We don’t prefer you to Ken."

JEOPARDY! NATIONAL COLLEGE CHAMPIONSHIP - 107 - Mayim Bialik hosted  the Jeopardy! National College Championship on Feb. 8, 2022. (Casey Durkin via Getty Images) MAYIM BIALIK

JEOPARDY! NATIONAL COLLEGE CHAMPIONSHIP - 107 - Mayim Bialik hosted  the Jeopardy! National College Championship on Feb. 8, 2022. (Casey Durkin via Getty Images) MAYIM BIALIK (Casey Durkin)

"Isn’t that wild?" Long said in response, remarking how Hollywood stars and entertainment icons often face this sort of criticism.

"It’s the only profession that I can think of — or maybe politicians — where people will tell you deeply insulting things but with a big smile," he said.

‘JEOPARDY!’ HOST MAYIM BIALIK TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19: ‘I’M FEELING A LOT OF FEAR’

"Exactly how they feel," Bialik interjected. She added: "Like, ‘I saw you in a magazine. I was very confused. You looked pretty,’" she said. "I get that a lot."

Long said the opposite was true for him: "This sounds like I’m bragging but —"

Ken Jennings is currently filling in as the host of 'Jeopardy!' for the remainder of 2021.

Ken Jennings is currently filling in as the host of 'Jeopardy!' for the remainder of 2021. (Jeopardy Productions Inc.)

"You’re better looking in person?" Bialik asked while laughing.

"Yeah," he added.

'JEOPARDY!' GUEST HOST MAYIM BIALIK INTERESTED IN PERMANENT ROLE: 'I WOULD LOVE THAT'

During the episode, Bialik and Long discussed influential people in their lives, as well as dealing with trauma and overcoming people-pleasing tendencies.

Several people who commented on the podcast episode, which was shared on Instagram, expressed support for Bialik. 

The "Jeopardy!" cohost has been subject to repeated criticisms from viewers of the show, from her hair to her clothing and now her hosting style.

MAYIM BIALIK AND KEN JENNINGS TO HOST 'JEOPARDY!' THROUGH END OF SEASON

Last week, Bialik took to social media to announce that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Hey everybody, not sure if this is clickbait or not, but I have COVID," Bialik said before noting she was vaccinated and boosted.

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings are co-hosts of the game show "Jepordy!"

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings are co-hosts of the game show "Jepordy!" (Getty Images)

"I have COVID, and it’s no joke over here," she added. "It's very exhausting, the exhaustion is very special. I had mononucleosis when I was in college and the exhaustion hits like that where you cannot be awake, you can try to be awake but then all of a sudden you need to sleep."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mayim Bialik hosted the Jeopardy! National College Championship which starts on Feb. 8, 2022 

Mayim Bialik hosted the Jeopardy! National College Championship which starts on Feb. 8, 2022  (Casey Durkin via Getty Images)

Bialik became a cohost of "Jeopardy!" alongside Jennings, who set a record for a 74-show streak in 2004, after longtime host Alex Trebek died in 2020.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.

Trending