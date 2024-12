Adrienne Barbeau, best known for her role as Bea Arthur’s daughter on "Maude" and a host of horror films, like John Carpenter’s "The Fog," was recently spotted in Los Angeles looking fabulous at 79.

Barbeau was photographed wearing a stylish sweater with a light chevron pattern, paired with jeans and a pair of red cowboy boots.

She also sported chic glasses, and a short blowout hairdo.

Barbeau got her start in entertainment after dropping out of college to join a USO Tour with the San Jose Light Opera.

The California-native made her Broadway debut in the chorus of "Fiddler on the Roof," after being a go-go dancer for the mob, which she wrote about in her autobiography, "There Are Worse Things I Could Do."

She later took over the role of Hodel, Tevye’s daughter and went on to star in 25 productions, including originating the role of Rizzo in "Grease," earning a Tony nomination in 1972.

That same year, she landed the role of Carol Traynor, the daughter of Bea Arthur’s titular character in the Norman Lear sitcom "Maude."

"Oh, I loved Bea," Barbeau told Closer Weekly of her TV mom. "I’d never done TV, so I took for granted how professional and giving she was. She’d be the first one to say, ‘I think this joke might be funnier if Conrad [Vain] said it.’ It was all about what made the show the best. And there are still times when I hear Bea’s delivery coming out of my mouth. I learned so much about comedy from her."

In 1980, she kicked off her status as a scream queen with "The Fog," co-starring Jamie Lee Curtis and directed by John Carpenter. She and Carpenter met a year earlier when she starred in his TV movie "Someone’s Watching Me!" and they were married to each other from 1979 to 1984, sharing one son, John "Cody" Carpenter."

She went on to appear in Carpenter’s next film, "Escape from New York," as well as other cult classics like "The Cannonball Run," "Swamp Thing" and "Creepshow."

Following her marriage to Carpenter, Barbeau met and married playwright Billy Van Zandt in 1992. The couple had twin sons in 1997, and divorced in 2018.

Barbeau's career has never slowed, and she’s appeared in 165 TV shows and movies, per her IMDb.

Last year, she guest starred in an episode of "9-1-1," and most recently voiced a character in the animated films "Watchmen Chapter 1" and Watchmen Chapter 2."

She also has two upcoming projects, "The Demon Detective" and "The Pitchfork Retreat," starring the late Tony Todd.

On top of her prolific acting career, Barbeau is also an author, writing three dark fantasy novels in her "Vampyres of Hollywood" series, as well as her autobiography.

In 2022, she put together, along with Tom Moore and Ken Waissman, the director and producer of "Grease," an anniversary look back book for the musicals’ 50th anniversary, titled "Grease, Tell Me More, Tell Me More: Stories from the Broadway Phenomenon That Started It All."

"Grease was the cornerstone that led to every other step in my career. I am so proud to have been a part of it. And so blessed, because it gave me my closest friends, who are to this day like family," she told Broadway World in 2021.